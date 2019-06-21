Cardano (ADA) community gears up for Shelly testnet

The testnet program has been divided into stages with the first involving the setting up and hosting of ‘self node.’

Shelly’s biggest potential lies with the incentive system supported by staking.

The Cardano community is looking forward to the launch of the staking testnet of the Shelly upgrade. At the moment a dedicated code repository, as well as log to support the test program, are open. The team will be releasing the new Shelley testnet webpages on the network’s testnets website. For ease of access, the developers are going to publish videos and tutorials that will explain how the testnet works and how to join.

“A key part of the testing program will be working with people with mixed levels of technical experience, working across different platforms and configurations. The feedback from this group will ultimately make our technology easier to install, configure, and operate for everyone who follows. The testnet will have a series of releases rolling out in three main phases,” the team wrote on IOHK website.

The testnet program has been divided into stages with the first involving the setting up and hosting of ‘self node.’ This stage “is about establishing the basic configuration for your set-up that gives a sense of how well things are working locally.”

The second stage will involve the connection of robust self nodes with an aim of creating “a single, unified testnet and to add more nodes as we go, scaling the network step by step.”

The third stage is where an incentive system will be set up to realized Shelly’s potential using staking. It will help demonstrate how staking rewards will go to the staking pools. The team will keep the community update at every stage to ensure that Shelly unravels the potential it has.