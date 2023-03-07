Can the growth of AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum catalyze recovery in the DeFi token?

- AAVE V3 total value locked has hit a five-month high of $831.82 million, Ethereum supply accounts for 32.2%.
- Ethereum supplied by liquidity providers is one of the most popular assets borrowed on the protocol.
- With the upcoming Ethereum Shanghai upgrade and token unlock, it remains to be seen whether higher TVL could catalyze AAVE price recovery.
AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment. The Total Value Locked (TVL) in AAVE V3 hit a five-month peak at $831.82 million with the rise in borrowing of Ethereum supplied by liquidity providers.
It remains to be seen whether the protocol’s popularity and rising TVL can catalyze a recovery in AAVE price.
Also read: Stablecoin inflows hit record highs for 2023, is this a buy signal?
AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum witnesses massive growth
Based on data from DeFi intelligence provider, AAVE V3 witnessed a spike in its TVL over the past five months. TVL hit a peak of $831.82 million signaling its popularity among DeFi market participants, as seen in the chart below:
AAVE V3 TVL
Ethereum has emerged as one of the most popular assets in terms of both liquidity supply and borrowing. At press time, upwards of 94,000 ETH tokens worth $147 million were supplied to the protocol and 51,250 ETH, nearly 55% have already been borrowed.
Alongside Ethereum, the other popular assets in V3 deployment on the ETH mainnet are:
Popular assets in AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum
Does higher revenue of a DeFi protocol translate into price gains?
AAVE V3’s daily revenue witnessed a few spikes post its deployment on the Ethereum mainnet.
AAVE V3 daily revenue
AAVE V3’s daily revenue stayed largely above $7,000 since January 27 and the asset’s price has failed to catch up with the growth in the protocol’s revenue.
AAVE price chart
The value accrual from the revenue spike has failed to drive the DeFi token’s value. While this is the case for AAVE in the period between January and March, it remains to be seen whether the asset’s price catches up with its revenue growth in Q2 of 2023.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price could easily slide 7%, but will BTC bulls sit by idly?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of consolidation below the long-term consolidation structure. While the bearish outlook has not yet been confirmed, bulls should not rest, knowing that another crash could occur soon.
Top Altcoins Of The Day: DeFi tokens Decentraland, Fantom and Optimism led the bulls on Monday
The best-performing altcoins today once again turned out to be the native tokens of various Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols or chains. Bitcoin price virtually remained unmoved, trading at $22,403, while the altcoins took charge of the market with only a very few tokens sustaining bullishness by the end of the trading session.
FTX debtors file a lawsuit against Grayscale demanding $9 billion worth of shares unlocked
Grayscale has become the new target of 2023 as the company has been taking hits from all directions. Not only is it about to begin its war of words with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but it is also taking heat from the biggest collapse of 2022, FTX.
SEC takes emergency action against $100-million fraud scheme operator BKCoin
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been tailing the crypto market keenly for the last few years. As a result, enforcement actions every now and then have emerged, with the previous three years noting a significant increase in the same. The SEC took another such action this week.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.