Charles Hoskinson responds to critique on Cardano’s governance calling out FUD

Share:

Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of Cardano’s developer IOG called out FUD in the recent critique of ADA’s governance.

Vanessa Harris, a web3 advisor, identified that the CIP-1694 setup of Cardano’s governance ensures that IOG continues controlling the project.

Critics are questioning the “decentralization” of Cardano’s governance, while Hoskinson dismisses it as FUD.

Cardano’s decentralized governance was criticized by web3 advisors. Charles Hoskinson called out the Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt caused by the comments in the crypto community.

Also read: Ethereum blockchain deploys feature to help ETH users recovery crypto if they lose private keys

Charles Hoskinson responds to critic on Cardano’s governance

Cardano got criticized for its governance proposal, questioning its “decentralization.” Vanessa Harris, a web3 advisor, claimed that Cardano’s governance is not centralized. In a recent Twitter thread, she stated that Input Output Global (IOG), the developers of Cardano will dominate a large part of the project’s governance.

The dominance of IOG and the subsequent lack of decentralization would occur due to the CIP-1694 proposal. The proposal puts control in the hands of Cardano’s Constitutional Committee, which is comprised of insiders from IOG. These insiders would veto any governance action, except motions of no confidence and calls for a new committee.

Vanessa believes replacing the committee would be a difficult task and a no-confidence vote would require a large majority of representatives. ADA stakers would not be able to participate in the governance affairs of Cardano.

The stakers who become Delegated Representatives would be able to participate in Cardano’s governance.

This is going to be a mega thread on Cardano governance.



We're about to enter the Voltaire era, and I've got things to say on the proposed governance mechanisms.



Follow along to learn what is being proposed, what it means for you, and how I think it should be changed







1/ — Vanessa Harris (@technologypoet) March 4, 2023

Hoskinson was quick to respond to the critique and he dismissed it saying, “This is categorically false and a great example of how FUD spreads.”

This is categorically false and a great example of how FUD spreads. https://t.co/GMGkXxRce2 — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 4, 2023

Charles received requests from several users for a Twitter space to be held where all doubts about Cardano governance can be clarified.