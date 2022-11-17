- Bitcoin price hints at 23% crash as bearish continuation pattern develops.
- El Salvador’s decision to accumulate BTC could sidestep this pessimistic fate.
- Invalidation of the bearish outlook will only occur if the big crypto flips $19,011 hurdle into support.
Bitcoin price has been in a pickle since the start of 2022, be it the Terra-Luna debacle, Three Arrows Capital implosion or the latest collapse of the FTX exchange. Bullish news has been rare for the big crypto, or so we thought.
Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, announced earlier on Thursday that the Central American country will initiate a BTC buying program starting November 18.
We are buying one #Bitcoin every day starting tomorrow.— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 17, 2022
El Salvador helped Bitcoin reach all-time high last year
El Salvador’s most relevant appearance in crypto headlines was when it accepted Bitcoin as a legal tender on September 2021. Due to the market conditions, Bitcoin price dropped 23% in the subsequent three weeks or so but rallied a whopping 70% soon thereafter and hit a new all-time high of $68,789 on November 10, 2021.
If history were to repeat this time, a bullish outlook for the cryptocurrency ecosystem and Bitcoin could be around the corner. However, technicals do not seem to be as forgiving as one would expect and are forecasting a brutal sell-off. As a result, a minor bounce followed by a nosedive could be in the works for BTC.
Bitcoin price and its bearish outlook
Bitcoin price shows what everybody has been dreading, a bearish continuation pattern. This setup is known as a bearish pennant and contains a massive crash followed by a consolidation in the form of a symmetrical triangle.
The target for this technical formation is obtained by measuring the 23% Bitcoin price crash noted between November 8 and 10 and adding it to the breakout point at $16,352. Although BTC has not breached the pennant to the downside, the target based on this measurement technique is $12,490.
This target is definitely not a surprise considering our previous publications forecasting a macro bottom between $11,989 and $13,575. What may, however, catch traders off guard would be the buy-stop liquidity run above $17,200.
Traders should prepare for a quick liquidity grab above the said level before any major move the downside begins.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Institutions announce their FTX losses one-by-one
Adding credence to the bearish outlook is the Singapore's government-owned holding Temasek announcement on November 16 to write down its $275 million investment in FTX. Considering how big the now-defunct exchange was, more institutions are likely going to come out of the woodwork and could trigger another sell-off.
Genesis’ lending division is also in trouble as it halted customer redemptions and new loan originations on November 16. This has caused widespread panic among investors, triggering a 3.5% downswing in Bitcoin price.
As a safe play, investors and traders should consider withdrawing funds from centralized exchanges and look into self-custody to prevent the spread of the ongoing contagion.
Regardless, the bearish outlook detailed above will only face invalidation if Bitcoin price produces a decisive flip of the highest trading volume level of 2022 at $19,011. In that case, a shift in the narrative could attract enough sidelined buyers to catalyze a bullish move to tag the $20,000 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Binance Coin price prevent an 8% crash after securing FSP license in Abu Dhabi?
Binance Coin price initially enjoyed bullishness from its possible acquisition of FTX. However, as the talks broke down, BNB, along with the rest of the crypto market, crashed.
Sam Bankman-Fried blames FTX collapse on ‘messy accounting’ as class action lawsuits pile up
As per FTX's former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda borrowed more money from the exchange than it had as collateral. SBF, along with Tom Brady and Steph Curry, has been named in a class action lawsuit seeking $11 billion in damages.
Can XRP price trigger a 35% upswing as Coinbase joins Ripple’s fight against SEC?
XRP price action last week was disappointing as it slid below a significant support level, flipping it into a blockade. As seen between June and September, the altcoin faced immense selling pressure from the said hurdle that hindered bullish breakout attempts multiple times.
MultiversX (Elrond) Price Prediction: A sweep of the summer's lows
MultiversX (Elrond) price is declining in a free-fall fashion. During the third trading week of November, the bulls have yet to show retaliation signals. Key levels have been identified to determine where EGLD could head next.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.