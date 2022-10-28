- The memorandum will enhance cooperation in education and research between the two lands.
- El Salvador has reportedly lost over $60 million in its Bitcoin experiment, with its debt-to-GDP ratio reaching 87%.
- Bitcoin is sustaining its price at $20,675; however, it remains vulnerable to a fallback to $18,600.
El Salvador created history last year when it became the first country to accept Bitcoin as a legal tender. Although the country aimed to become a major Bitcoin hub, building its economy around cryptocurrency, it hasn’t succeeded. The fall in price that began in November 2021 reduced Bitcoin’s price by more than 70%, affecting El Salvador significantly.
El Salvador is not backing down
According to a blog by Tether on Friday, The Salvadoran Ambassador Milena Mayorga announced that El Salvador and the city of Lugano signed a memorandum. Called the Memorandum of Understanding on Economic Cooperation, the partnership is crucial for Bitcoin in both these regions.
As per the expected goals of this memorandum, El Salvador and Lugano will be improving cooperation in the field of education and research. Along with this, initiatives that enhance the adoption of Bitcoin and other crypto assets within these places will also be supported.
The Mayor of Lugano, Michele Foletti, commented on the partnership stating,
“today’s historic announcement… is great news for believers of financial freedom and the power of cryptocurrency. This joint endeavor will benefit the citizens of both Lugano and El Salvador as we continue to work towards a more inclusive global economy.”
Even though El Salvador is faithful to its Bitcoin promise, the last couple of months has not been the best in its journey. As reported by CNBC, El Salvador currently has an unrealized paper loss of about $60 million which will not be locked in until its Bitcoin position is exited.
Furthermore, the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which determines the country’s debts to its revenue, is about to rise to 86.9% this year. This is raising concerns about the country’s debt sustainability over the medium term.
The fall of Bitcoin’s value over the past year is the biggest contributor to El Salvador’s problems.
Bitcoin up to $20,000
Following its all-time high of $67,500 in November 2021, Bitcoin’s price fell to $18,400 at its lowest. However, over the last few days, BTC’s price went up and is currently trading at $20,667. The king coin is setting its eyes at $22,600, its critical resistance, which can only be reclaimed as support if the bullishness persists.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently highlights excessive buying pressure in the market. A cooldown could be initiated if the indicator crosses 70.0 before BTC reaches $22,600.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
However, if BTC notes a fall from its current price, it will return to trade around its critical support level of $18,600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.
The domino effect makes Algorand price tumble, and there is nothing bulls can do about it
Algorand (ALGO) price action is taking a beating of almost 5% in just one and a half trading days. Luckily for the cryptocurrencies, it was up 7% before, which still means it is likely to make a marginal profit for the week, making it not a lost cause.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, a larger-than-average $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options are set to expire.
Rishi Sunak wants to seize crypto opportunities, lawmaker committee approves stablecoin rules
UK lawmakers agreed on new rules for stablecoins on October 27, as the government promises to consult on crypto regulations soon. Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister stated that he wants to make the UK a cryptocurrency hub.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.