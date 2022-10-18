Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital is now under investigation by SEC and CFTC as its co-founders disappear

- The firm is being investigated for potentially misleading investors and failure to register with the authorities.
- Bankrupt firms' liquidator Teneo is looking to issue subpoenas following the sudden disappearance of its co-founders.
- Teneo already has the Singapore high court's permission to probe the firm to carry out the liquidations.
The multiple crashes this year, which were responsible for the market value of all cryptocurrencies falling below the one trillion mark, also marked the end of many crypto-related companies. Two major industry players were affected to the point where they ended up going bankrupt, but their problems do not seem to be coming to an end soon.
3AC takes another hit
According to a report from Bloomberg, Three Arrows Capital (3AC) is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The regulatory bodies are apparently looking into whether 3AC was violating investor conduct rules.
The investigation would help SEC and CFTC determine if investors were misled about information about the company's balance and registration with authorities. However, it is important to note that neither SEC nor CFTC has confirmed or announced the investigation.
The collapse of the Terra ecosystem was the trigger for 3AC's losses, which resulted in the failure of payment of its loans from Voyager Digital. This led to the liquidation of its assets, and days later, Three Arrows Capital declared bankruptcy. Not too long after this, Voyager also filed for bankruptcy, citing terrible market conditions.
3AC is already being investigated by regulatory bodies in Singapore and is now being joined by the United States.
Liquidation troubles
Following the bankruptcy, Teneo was appointed as the company responsible for liquidating 3AC's assets. However, Teneo has been unsuccessful in reaching the co-founders of Three Arrows Capital, as they have seemingly disappeared.
The liquidator is now looking for permission to issue subpoenas to these co-founders as a last resort. Commenting on the same in an interview with Bloomberg, the liquidator said,
"The founders, through counsel, have maintained that the limited information provided to us to date, which amounts to an incomplete list of assets and selective disclosures regarding the means to access digital assets electronically, represents all of the documents in their possession relating to Three Arrows."
This could lead to further troubles for Three Arrows Capital.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital is now under investigation by SEC and CFTC as its co-founders disappear
The multiple crashes this year, which were responsible for the market value of all cryptocurrencies falling below the one trillion mark, also marked the end of many crypto-related companies.
Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price looks to rest after breaking its ongoing consolidation and establishing directional bias favoring the bulls. Going forward, investors need to prepare for a pullback.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB price can rally too $300 and higher
Binance Coin price is protruding a ramping pattern that could prompt a powerful rally in the coming days. The bulls have successfully conquered the 8-day exponential moving average.
Dogecoin set to remain consolidated as DOGE Whales turn into Long Term Holders
Dogecoin is one of the most easily influenced cryptocurrencies in the market since it is dependent on social cues to push its price. But both Elon Musk and the broader market cues haven’t had a positive impact on the price.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.