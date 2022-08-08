Hello traders, today we will talk about cryptocurrency CAKE, which has from Elliott wave perspective probably formed the bottom as we see it trying to wake up from strong projected support zone.
As you can see, CAKEUSD is already breaking the EW channel resistance line after we noticed a completed five-wave cycle within wave C of an A-B-C correction from the highs. So, seems like it's forming the bottom and we can expect bulls to show up son, just keep in mind that we need an impulsive recovery back to 10 level to confirm a bullish reversal.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
