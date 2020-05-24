- A Bitcoin whale moved a large amount of BTC to an unknown wallet.
- BTC/USD stays in a tight range with a bullish bias.
Someone transferred 46,835 BTC worth $431million to an unknown address. It was created in September 2019 and it has a history of large transfers, which might suggest that it belongs to a cryptocurrency exchange or a custodian. Anyway, the massive operation caught the eye of the cryptocurrency community, as whales movements have been less frequent after the halving.
Earlier, the FXStreet reported that Bitcoin transaction fees increased significantly after the halving; however, the sender of this monstrous amount paid less than $3.00 for the transfer.
Meanwhile, according to the recent research performed by the crypto analytics firm Glassnode, the cohort of crypto whales has been growing steadily. Thus, the number of BTC addresses with more than 1000 BTC increased by 24% since October 2018, which means that Bitcoin investors are net buyers at this stage.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
Meanwhile, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,250 with marginal gains both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. The first digital coin has been locked in a range limited by $9,000 on the downside and $9,300 on the upside since the end of the week.The short-term bias remains bullish, while the volatility is high.
On the intraday chart, the recovery is limited by 1-hour SMA100 currently at $9,285. It is closely followed by the above-said $9,300, reinforced by the intraday high. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $9,450 (1-hour SMA200, 4-hour SMA50) and $9,600.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
