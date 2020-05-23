- Bitcoin's transaction fees are the highest in more than two years.
- The first digital coin needs to regain ground above $9,300.
- Altcoins are range-bound after a volatile week.
Transaction fees and mining difficulty on the rise
Bitcoin transaction fees reached on average $6.62, which is the highest level since February 2018. Moreover about 90MB of data are waiting for confirmation. Experts note that the rising fees are indicative of growing demand within Bitcoin's network.
Apart from that, the growing fees can be partially explained by the decreasing hash rate. It has plunged from 120 to 95 petahashes after Bitcoin's halving. It is the deepest decline, and it means that it is more difficult to find blocks than usual. Consequently, the network capacity is decreasing, which leads to the overload and pushes fees higher.
Top-3 cryptocurrencies price updates
Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered from the intraday low of $9,088, however, the bulls faced a brick wall on the approach to $9,300. This barrier stopped the upside momentum and pushed the price towards #9,160 by press time. The first digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Saturday.
Ethereum attempted to recover above $210.00 on Sunday, but quickly retreated to $206.50 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset needs to regain ground at least to $215.00 (the upper boundary of the recent consolidation channel) to improve the technical picture and allow for a sustainable move towards $220.00.
XRP/USD is locked in a range below $0.2000. The coin hit the intraday high at $0.2030 before fresh buying interest pushed it below the critical level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin has at least 3 reasons to move above $10,000
Bitcoin is trading at $9,150 after a sharp sell-off to $8,800 on Thursday. The first digital asset failed to settle above $10,000 after the halving and lost over 4% on a week-on-week basis.
LTC/USD stays bearish, ignores positive fundamentals
Litecoin's creator Charlie Lee shared his views on how the network would operate once MimbleWimble solution is rolled out. Speaking in the interview with Rice Crypto YouTube channel...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD regains ground above $0.2000, still vulnerable to losses
XRP/USD jumped above $0.2000 and tested the intraday high at $0.2017. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2000; however, the short-term bias remains bearish.
ETH/USD goes back above $200.00, upside gains traction
The second-largest digital asset recovered above critical $200.00 after a sharp sell-off to $191.49 on Thursday. The coin has regain 1.3% of its value since the beginning of the day and lost nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.