In a landmark decision, the US SEC has approved all Bitcoin spot ETFs in a single, unprecedented decision on Wednesday, January 10.

Bitcoin ETFs Likely Approved by the SEC



Bitcoin ETFs Likely Approved by the SEC

This unexpected green light for the long-awaited financial instruments, confirmed in an official announcement, ignites immediate euphoria across the cryptocurrency industry.

SEC approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs applications

The US SEC surprisingly gave the green light to the 11 spot ETF applications submitted by major players like Grayscale, Bitwise, Hashdex, Valkyrie, Ark 21Shares, Invesco, Fidelity, and others.

The decision comes after months of intense industry lobbying and a recent flurry of amended 19b-4 filings, hinting at growing pressure on the SEC to act.

The approval marks a paradigm shift, granting direct access to Bitcoin via ETFs for millions of institutional and retail investors who previously lacked options.

Notably, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) had jumped the gun, announcing the listing of spot ETFs ahead of the approval and highlighting that trading would commence on Thursday. January 11.

Indeed, trading could begin on Thursday, with a bunch of the prospectuses going effective as S-1's approvals are being checked off.

Despite Spot BTC ETF approvals, the SEC does not endorse Bitcoin

Nevertheless, even though the commission greenlit the spot BTC ETFs, chair Gary Gensler said in a statement that it is not an endorsement of Bitcoin.

While we approved the listing and trading of certain spot bitcoin ETP shares today, we did not approve or endorse bitcoin. Investors should remain cautious about the myriad risks associated with bitcoin and products whose value is tied to crypto.

It comes after Gensler cautioned market participants about the risks of crypto investing, listing possible incompliance, market risk, and fraud, as part of the dangers.

The original link to Spot BTC ETF approvals was taken down

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has removed the original link showing that all Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been approved.

Grayscale to list GBTC to NYSE Arca as SEC approves spot Bitcoin ETFs

With this development, Grayscale has received the necessary regulatory approvals to uplist GBTC to NYSE Arca, with a spokesperson noting that they would be sharing a press release later.

Crypto markets react to ETF approval

Bitcoin price has dipped almost 1% in the immediate aftermath of the news and currently trades at $45,976.