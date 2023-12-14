- Valkyrie has agreed to SEC demand for BTC ETFs to do cash creates but holds out hope for in-kind approval.
- The firm joins BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Ark Invest and Invesco in the spot Bitcoin ETF industry.
- Reportedly, the SEC is determined to only approve cash create ETFs.
The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has been meeting with institutions that have applied for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETFs) approval. The regulator has one main agenda beside revamping the applications – to let the ETF do cash creates (cash redemptions) as opposed to in-kind creates (crypto redemptions).
SEC likely insisting on cash creates
SEC may be determined on only approving cash create ETFs. Institutions that refuse to comply will likely have to wait longer for approvals. A Bloomberg Intelligence ETF specialist, Eric Balchunas, alleges these strictures in a recent post.
Valkyrie also doing cash-only (with hope of in-kind approval down road). More evidence SEC is saying: Cash Create or You Will Wait https://t.co/HRCtNBpKXq— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) December 14, 2023
The statement comes after Valkyrie filed the fourth amendment to its spot BTC ETF application, indicating that it will also be doing cash creates, if approved. Based on the update, the firm holds out hope for in-kind creates down the road, with an excerpt from the filing noting, “[s]ubject to in-kind regulatory approval.”
Valkyrie’s spot ETF amendment
The move shows that Valkyrie prioritizes getting an ETF approved, even if it is in the ideal conditions.
With this decision, Valkyrie joins BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Ark Invest and Invesco who already capitulated to the SEC’s preference for cash redemptions. Balchunas also noted in a recent post of chatter that the financial regulator may be deadset on letting cash create ETFs out in the first batch of approvals.
Invesco is committing to cash creates only, as per their just-updated S-1. Pretty big clue that SEC is dug in on only letting cash create ETFs out in first run (which is what we hearing back channel as well). Still, many were waiting to see if BlackRock could sway SEC on in-kind https://t.co/l4DIu9G2Wh— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) December 13, 2023
Responses to the developments on X show an inclination to submission, that the institutions should go along with the SEC’s cash creates preference for as long as it gets the product approved.
I say everyone should bend the knee for cash model! Live to fight another day! Lets just get this thing approve! #BITCOIN— Bitcoin Nautica (@Bitcoinnautica) December 14, 2023
The impatience is understandable, considering the drag that has already been witnessed in the market, invigorated by a series of delay orders and resubmissions. Elliot Johnson, CIO and COO of Canada’s Evolve ETFs, has also encouraged embracing cash redemptions, adding that they “could change it later” after approvals come in.
Why fight it? We didn’t. Could change this later.— Elliot Johnson (@ElliotEvolveETF) December 14, 2023
Evolve ETFs is an asset management firm that provides Canadian investors with access to innovative investment solutions.
Difference between cash creates and in-kind creates
The SEC is reportedly pushing for cash creates, proposing that broker-dealers cannot deal in Bitcoin, unlike exchanges. However, if the ETFs do cash creates, the broker dealers or institutional players applying for spot BTC ETF approvals would take the initiative to transact in BTC.
Such a turn of events would reduce limitations for everyone by keeping the institutional players from using unregistered subsidiaries or third-party firms to deal with the BTC.
Cash creates makes sense IMO bc broker dealers can’t deal in bitcoin so doing cash creates puts onus on issuers to transact in bitcoin and keeps broker dealers from having to use unregistered subsidiaries or third party firms to deal w the btc. Less limitations for them overall— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 17, 2023
With five already agreeing to do cash creates, it leaves eight that continue to contend against the proposition. Nevertheless, the 90% odds that Balchunas and colleague James Seyffart gave for approvals of the spot BTC ETF between January 5 and 10 remain.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
