Bitcoin ETFs beat Nasdaq 100 tracking QQQ, hit double as many trades on day one, BTC jumps to two year peak

- Bitcoin Spot ETF trading volume dominated by Grayscale’s GBTC, totals at over $4.6 billion on January 11.
- Bitcoin ETFs left Nasdaq 100 tracking fund QQQ in the dust with nearly double the number of individual trades, at 700,000.
- BTC price hit a peak of $48,900 for the first time since December 2021, corrected to $46,000 on Friday.
Bitcoin Spot ETF’s received greenlight by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 10. Post the approval, Bitcoin ETFs crossed $4.6 billion in trading volume. Bitcoin ETFs beat QQQ, the ETF that tracks Nasdaq 100, by double the number of trades.
BTC price climbed to $48,900 on Thursday, for the first time since December 2021. The BTC price rally was likely catalyzed by interest generated among market participants following the ETF approval and its trade.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin ETF trades explode, Grayscale captures giant share
- Bitcoin ETFs completed over $4.6 billion in trade volume on their first day.
- Grayscale captured nearly half the trade volume, however, Bloomberg ETF analyst, James Seyffart attributes this to entities selling their GBTC shares for other ETFs, in lieu of fees and other factors.
- ETF issuers are competing in the Cointucky Derby, slashing their fee to attract more traders and capture a larger market share.
- Bitwise Invest currently offers the lowest fee at 0.2%, compared to the rest of its competitors.
- Bitcoin Spot ETFs lagged when compared to QQQ, the ETF that tracks Nasdaq 100, in terms of volume.
- However, in the number of trades, it recorded nearly double the number, at 700,000, as per Bloomberg’s Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.
All told there were 700,000 individual trades today in and out of the 11 spot ETFs. For context, that is double the number of trades for $QQQ (altho it sees much bigger $ volume bc bigger fish use it) So a lot more grassroots action (vs big seed buys) than I expected which is… pic.twitter.com/syUGfjHQpr— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) January 11, 2024
- Greekslive ambassador behind the X handle, @4adybug says the Bitcoin ETF inflow was at a reasonable level for day one with neither too much nor too little, in line with expectations.
- The ETF approval makes the US time zone more important than the futures market, according to the crypto expert and Bitcoin price is likely to remain rangebound between $48,000 and $53,000.
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price hits two-year peak, $45,000 level remains key
Bitcoin price hit a two year peak crossing the $48,900 level for the first time since December 2021. This makes the $45,000 level an important area for BTC. @4adybug says that in the event that Bitcoin slips below this level without a quick recovery, it can be considered a signal that the trend is changing.
If Bitcoin price sustains above $45,000 and moves sideways, it opens up opportunities for altcoin trades.
Bitcoin gains are likely capped at the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level of the asset’s decline between November ‘21 and ‘22. BTC price could therefore rally towards its $49,400 target before a pullback.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Near Protocol price consolidation hints NEAR could retest $6.50 soon
Near Protocol (NEAR) price has shown incredible resilience to drawdowns despite the market volatility and short-term Bitcoin price crashes. As a result of this sideways movement, NEAR has set up a bullish continuation pattern that could result in a triple-digit breakout rally.
Ethereum Name Service shoots up by 40% after Ethereum nearly hits $2,700
Ethereum price has seen considerable growth over the past week thanks to the spot Bitcoin ETF approval. While the market was expecting a decline in the altcoin prices, the opposite happened as other altcoins, including Ethereum namesakes, rallied significantly.
Ethereum Classic price tops out with a 15% correction likely underway for ETC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) price is among the biggest gainers, benefitting the most from the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approval. The capital rotation from BTC to altcoins has favored some projects more than others, with ETC presenting among the biggest beneficiaries.
Senator Warren says spot Bitcoin ETF approval is wrong even as first-day volume hits $4.6 billion
Spot Bitcoin ETFs received approval, and users began trading the investment products in the last 48 hours. The event marked a historic moment for the crypto market, even as many people attempted to stop the ETFs from seeing the light of day, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, who continues to criticize it.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).