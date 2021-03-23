OKEx Korea shutting doors in April as Bitcoin eyes a gigantic technical breakout

- OKEx Korea will exit the market on April 7, as new regulations come into effect on Thursday.
- Customers have been asked to withdraw all their funds and crypto holdings before the set date.
- Bitcoin is printing a double-bottom pattern with the 4-hour 200 SMA reinforcing support ahead of a breakout.
OKEx, a renowned cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its intention to close down its subsidiary based in South Korea on April 7. The news was communicated through a notice sent out on Tuesday. However, the exchange did not say directly why it will be shutting down.
OKEx Korea announces exit plan as Bitcoin stabilizes
OKEx Korea’s customers have been requested to withdraw all their funds from the platform before April 7. The exchange has said that it will not take responsibility for any losses incurred because of failing to withdraw funds in time.
OKEx becomes the second exchange to shut down the Korean market after Binance Korea closed just months after opening. The exchange did not say why it is making this move. However, Binance Korea said it was becoming difficult to carry on due to tight liquidity and low trading volume.
It is also likely that OKEx is leaving the market because of the stricter regulations set to gain effect on Thursday. The law prohibits exchanges from sharing order book information with other exchanges. Experts believe that another main exchange, Huobi Korea, could close its doors as well.
Bitcoin has stabilized slightly above $53,000, support it has tested twice in less than 14 days. Recently, BTC traded a new-all time high close to $62,000, but the uptrend was cut short. Declines followed, resulting in the losses currently seeking support at $53,000, as highlighted by the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart.
A double-bottom pattern validates the bullish outlook. This pattern is formed when an asset tests a support level twice separated by a peak. Usually, immense support provided by this pattern gives way to a massive technical breakout.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the picture
Bitcoin must clear the resistance at the 100 SMA to continue with the uptrend eyeing $60,000. More upside action is needed at the 50 SMA to cement the bulls’ presence in the market.
The IOMAP by IntoTheBlock reveals immense resistance ahead of BTC. For instance, the most robust seller congestion zone runs from $55,742 to $56,889. Here, roughly 1 million addresses had previously bought around 503,000 BTC. Trading above this could be an uphill task, thus invalidating the uptrend.
Bitcoin IOMAP model
Bitcoin’s immediate support levels are not very strong, as highlighted by the model. This means that Bitcoin may fall to the immense support between $46,400 and $48,000. Here, approximately 763,000 addresses had previously purchased roughly 412,000 BTC. This support is in tandem with the support suggested by a prominent analyst, Rafael Schultze.
Not much #Bitcoin realized between here and $51k. Would not be surprised if we dipped a bit more.— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) March 22, 2021
Strongest on-chain support currently at $47,400.https://t.co/3GFPTQPp6F pic.twitter.com/NLBQvEIGfB
Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading marginally above $54,400, with bulls eyeing liftoff from the technical pattern on the 4-hour chart toward $60,000. Despite the bullish technical outlook, on-chain metrics send a bearish signal. Therefore, it is essential to wait for a real breakout or breakdown before going all-in on Bitcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price aims for $1, social chatter skyrockets after SEC v. Ripple case takes new turn
The SEC confirmed that exchanges not affiliated with Ripple could not have illegally sold XRP. On hearing this development, the XRP army quickly retaliated as “relistXRP” started trending on Twitter in various regions. XRP price seems to be coiling up for a massive move up if it breaches the supply barrier at $0.62.
FIL hangs at the edge of a cliff, while downswing to $58 lingers
Filecoin has incurred considerable losses from the all-time high traded at $97. The declines seem unstoppable, according to short-term analysis. A massive breakdown will come into play if FIL losses the immediate support at $73.
Bitcoin holders expect high volatility as roughly 100,000 BTC options contracts expire Friday
Speculators have been bullish on Bitcoin ahead of its $6 billion options expiry on Friday. There is more open interest in call options than put, a recurring trend since early 2021. April could be a more volatile month for Bitcoin price than ahead of the options expiry on March 26.
ENJ breakdown seems unstoppable, could plunge to $1.4
Enjin Coin retreat has held steady following the breakdown from the all-time high of $3.12. Several tentative support levels failed to hold, leaving ENJ firmly in the hands of the bears.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.