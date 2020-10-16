Breaking: Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes

The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency, which currently exchanges hands at $11,290 following a minor retreat.

Other digital assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin followed in Bitcoin’s footsteps, plunging through crucial levels at $270 and $260, respectively. It is not clear what could be behind the flash drop now; however, FXStreet will continue to monitor the situation and update accordingly.

