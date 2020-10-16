Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH at the tipping point as reversal looms

- Bitcoin Cash majestic uptrend hits pause above $260, delaying recovery to $280.
- A reversal seems imminent, especially with the RSI out of the overbought and the sell signal on the daily chart.
Bitcoin Cash consistent rally since the beginning of October appears to be reaching its limit. The digital asset continued with the mission of breaking barriers even when Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets stalled. At the moment, bulls are fixated on overcoming the seller congestion at $280. However, a reversal is anticipated in the coming sessions based on various technical indicators.
Grayscale sees "unprecedented demand" for Bitcoin Cash
This week, Grayscale Investment announced a record-breaking quarterly performance with inflows of over $1 billion. The company added that the year-to-date investment into various "products had surpassed $2.4 billion." Intriguingly, the firm has experienced "unprecedented demand for BCH, LTC and DLC." These products recorded over a 1,400% increase in inflows. The investment firm explained:
These developments followed FINRA's verification in July that the required diligence to begin quoting the Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin products … had been completed.
Bitcoin Cash reversal seems imminent
Bitcoin Cash is teetering at $263 at the time of writing. The crypto is still in the bulls' hands according to the gap created by the 50 Simple Moving Average above the 100 SMA in the 4-hour timeframe. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was recently rejected from the overbought region, suggesting diminishing bullish momentum.
Anticipated gains to $280 could become a pipe dream if the rising wedge pattern breakdown materializes. This type of pattern is common in technical analysis and signal an impeding reversal from an extended uptrend. If the initial support at $260 fails to hold, the 50 SMA is the next target. However, buying pressure at $250 will absorb some of the selling pressure.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential Indicator recently presented a sell signal in the form of a green nine candlestick on the daily chart. This sell signal adds weight to the expected reversal. However, it is essential to realize that Bitcoin Cash is trading above the 100 SMA, 200 SMA and the 50 SMA. Therefore, declines may not be extreme, but if Bitcoin Cash misses the anchors at $250 and $245, the 50 SMA will come in handy at $235.
BCH/USD daily chart
IntoTheBlock's IOMAP model suggests that if BCH flips the resistance between $266 and $273 into support, gains to $280 will be easily achieved. The supply in this range is created by nearly 36,000 addresses that previously purchased roughly 370,000 BCH.
On the downside, increasing support, as illustrated by the model, will continue to hold Bitcoin Cash in place. However, intense selling pressure could force the crypto below the cluster of medium-strong resistances. The most robust support runs from $223 to $233; here, about 171,000 addresses previously purchased approximately 1.5 million BCH.
Bitcoin Cash IOMAP chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
It is worth mentioning that the sell signal may be invalidated if Bitcoin Cash holds above short term support at $260 and resumes the uptrend past the resistance between $266 and $273. The 50-day SMA is also in line to offer support and may result in a bounce upwards. Besides, BCH could have stalled because of the lack of volatility, affecting even the larger assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Therefore, if volatility returns and volume grows, Bitcoin Cash may rush to $280.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency, which currently exchanges hands at $11,290 following a minor retreat.
EOS Price Analysis: Block.One to launch a suite of services, EOS unaffected
EOS has charted the death cross pattern in its daily chart. The Ethereum killer has faced repeated rejections at the 200-day SMA. Repeated rejections will drop the price down to the $2.48 support level. A further break below this zone will drop the “Ethereum killer” to the $2.15 support line.
ADA eying up a potential bounce, according to technicals
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge. The digital asset topped out at $0.114 but is showing bullish signs again after a brief and healthy consolidation period.
Monero’s “Lemon Duck” virus is spreading through Windows computers like COVID-19
A botnet called Lemon Duck is spreading faster than ever, although it has been active since the end of December 2018. According to the research, it is one of the more complex mining botnets using Monero.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.