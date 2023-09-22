- Bitcoin price continues to retrace its January 2022 steps, hinting at a steep correction on the big picture.
- A breakdown of the $25,229 support level will confirm and kickstart a bearish outlook for BTC.
- If bulls fail to reduce the bearish pressure, the pioneer crypto could revisit the $20,431 support level.
- A bullish scenario will develop if BTC flips the $30,000 psychological level into a support.
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.
Read more about Bitcoin’s bearish fractal: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price delays bearish outcome as volatility dries up
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades at $26,628 after dropping 3.13% over the last 48 hours after rejection at the 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $27,290 on September 18. The lack of volatility is another reason for the bearish fractal not progressing.
Rejection at the 20-day EMA was also noted in March 2022, which was soon followed by a small correction and a sweep of the buy-side liquidity to the upside. If such a price action were to unfold again for Bitcoin, a revisit of the $25,762 could lead to a sweep of the $27,500 level and the buy side liquidity resting above it.
Read more: What volatility? Bitcoin price dismisses FOMC, Mt. Gox with $26.7K dip
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Invalidation of this short-term bearish fractal will occur if Bitcoin price flips the $29,659 hurdle into a support level. In such a case, BTC could revisit the $31,643 resistance level.
Contemplating a bullish BTC outlook
On the daily chart, away from the bearish fractal perspective, Bitcoin price looks bullish after it reclaimed key hurdles. These key resistance levels are the 13-day, 25-day, and 30-day EMAs, all of which are at a confluence at $26,580.
Unlike the long-term bearish outlook described above, which has a higher probability of playing out, the current bullish outlook has low probabilities. Moreover, a breakdown of the EMA confluence at $26,580 will invalidate it.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Conclusion
The long-term bearish fractal is still in play, and the targets for this outlook mentioned in the previous article are still valid.
But if investors are looking to open long positions with the EMA confluence as a support level, they should tread carefully. This bullish outlook is contingent that the $26,580 foothold will not give in to selling pressure on the daily timeframe.
On the other hand, a continuation of the downtrend over the weekend could fit into the short-term bearish perspective described at the start of this article. For this scenario, the take-profit levels include $25,757 and $25,153.
Also read: First Ethereum futures ETF expecting approval by October 2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event
Space ID (ID) price remains bullish based on the Parabolic SAR price-tracking indicator, which continues to track ID price from below. However, the token is trading at a value that is significantly lower than its rate 24 hours ago, an outcome attributed to its scheduled token unlocks event.
Quant price maintains steady multi-month downtrend but 60% of QNT holders remain above water
Quant (QNT) price is trading with a bearish bias, a steady state that has prevailed for the most part of the year. Despite the downtrend, the majority of QNT token holders remain above water, sitting on unrealized profit.
Optimism receives backlash after decision to split 116 million OP tokens for treasury management
Optimism network recently announced the sale of 116 million OP tokens valued at around $162.4 million in a private sale to seven purchasers for treasury management. While the transaction was not expected to impact OP price, it has provoked backlash from onlookers.
Binance unintentionally causes Ethereum gas fees to soar 1,900% as hundreds of inactive wallets move ETH
With many transfers happening within a thin timeframe, Ethereum gas fees soared 1,900%, moving from 15 to around 300 Gwei. The same was reflected in simple Peer-to-Peer (P2P) transactions, which soared from the conventional 40 cents to around $10, data from Dune analytics shows.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.