First Ethereum futures ETF expecting approval by October 2

Hal Press of North Rock Digital says that the first Ethereum futures ETF will be approved on October 2.

The crypto hedge fund founder believes Valkyrie’s combined product will be the first ETH futures ETF product to market.

Ethereum price declined 2.33% over the past week as the altcoin trades sideways below $1,600.

The first Ethereum futures ETF (exchange-traded fund) is likely to be approved on October 2, according to crypto hedge funder Hal Press. The North Rock Digital founder’s thesis is based on the recent events in the crypto ecosystem.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy and Ether Strategy ETFs are awaiting approval from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), with a deadline of October 3, 2023. Press believes this could be the first Ethereum Futures ETF to win the SEC’s approval.

The approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF in October 2021 had fueled bullish sentiment among market participants and acted as a catalyst for BTC’s price rally to a peak of $66,900. Traders have similar expectations from the approval of an Ethereum futures ETF, therefore, the date of approval is key to identify the trend in ETH price.

Ethereum futures ETF approval likely to come in at the earliest

Hal Press expects the news of an Ethereum futures ETF approval as early as October 2, ahead of the deadline of Valkyrie’s combined ETF product application. Press explains that it is possible that some news comes out earlier, but the latest possible date to watch for the approval of this investment product is in October 2’s post-market.

The following table shows deadlines for approval of different ETF applications:

ETF application status and SEC date

Crypto investment giant Grayscale is the latest to file for an Ethereum futures ETF with the SEC. Earlier this week on September 19, Grayscale proposed listing and trading shares of the Grayscale Ethereum Futures Trust ETF under the New York Stock Exchange Arca Rule 8.200-E.

An approval of the Ethereum futures ETF could open the floodgates to similar investment products and usher in a bullish sentiment among ETH holders and traders.

At the time of writing, Ethereum price is ranging below $1,600 at $1,589 on Binance. Over the past week, ETH yielded a 2.33% loss for Ethereum holders.