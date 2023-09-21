Bitcoin (BTC $26,731) slipped from $27,000 on Sept. 21 as the dust settled on the latest United States macroeconomic events.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin: “Rangebound until proven otherwise”
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC price strength waning prior to the Wall Street opening, down by around 1.5% on the day.
Bitcoin had delivered a cool reaction to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate pause, and Chair Jerome Powell’s speech and press conference likewise failed to spark major volatility.
Contrary to the expectations of many, BTC price action acted as if no catalysts were present at all. Later, news that payouts to creditors of defunct exchange Mt. Gox had been delayed by another year also went unnoticed by markets.
“The Fed’s announcement of a rate pause caught exactly no-one by surprise,” popular trader Jelle summarized to X (formerly Twitter) subscribers.
Price is still in the same spot, but at least now we don’t have FOMC hanging over our heads. Rangebound until proven otherwise.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Jelle/X
Jelle’s underlying longer-term roadmap remained bullish, suggesting an exit higher from the current structure, in play for more than a year, was still possible.
Continuing, fellow trader Crypto Tony reiterated the importance of maintaining $26,800 into the weekly close.
“So my plan was to long while we remained above $26,800 and thus far that is what we are doing,” he commented on the day.
Certainly came down a bit so up to the bulls now to end this week on a bullish high.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/X
BTC monthly close focus sharpens
Covering the impetus for the post-Fed drop, trader Crypto Ed suggested that the prior tap of month-to-date highs could be a cause for suspicion.
Related: Bitcoin all-time high in 2025? BTC price idea reveals ‘bull run launch’
On longer timeframes, trader and analyst was also conservative, preserving his existing theory of BTC price downside to come.
On the monthly chart, he added, support at $27,150 had flipped to resistance.
“The BTC Monthly level of ~27150 was lost as support last month,” part of his commentary from the past 24 hours read.
Now $BTC is rejecting from the same level ~$27150 is acting as resistance for the time being.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Rekt Capital/X
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Arbitrum receives 2.5 million ARB funding request from Wormhole foundation
Wormhole, a crypto and web3 messaging protocol, has submitted a proposal to encourage users to mint native USDC on the Arbitrum chain. The goal is to attract 100 million USDC and migrate it from other chains to Arbitrum.
Tether increased its secured loans in Q2 despite commitment to reduce lending
Tether Holdings has resumed the lending of its stablecoins in the form of secured loans to clients after announcing that it is set to wind down this practice less than a year ago. The information came to light in the firm’s recent quarterly financial update, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
XRP price recovery likely as Ripple executives call out SEC and Chair Gary Gensler for their stance on crypto
XRP price outlook is bullish as the asset tests the supply zone at $0.5174. Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton shared his views on the likelihood of a settlement by the SEC in its lawsuit against Ripple.
Mt Gox creditors hit by delay in repayment deadlines for $3.8 billion in Bitcoin
In a September 21 letter, the Mt Gox Rehabilitation Trustee, Nobuaki Kobayashi shared that he has received permission from the Tokyo District Court to extend the deadline for the three phases of repayment of creditor funds.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.