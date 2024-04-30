- Spanish authorities allegedly picked up Roger Ver for tax fraud charges from the US Department of Justice (DOJ).
- Popularly known as 'Bitcoin Jesus,' Roger Ver allegedly caused the IRS to lose $48 million due to tax manipulations.
- Considering Roger Ver is one of its major advocates, BCH prices might take a major downturn.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) proponent Roger Ver, also an early Bitcoin investor, was allegedly picked up by Spanish authorities over the weekend on charges of tax fraud by the US DOJ. The charges against him are tax evasion, mail fraud, and filing false tax returns after he renounced his US citizenship sometime in 2014.
Also read: Bitcoin Cash price adds nearly 15% gains after halving
Roger Ver arrested in Spain
The DOJ report stated that the law firm Roger hired filed false tax returns, undervaluing the amount of Bitcoin he and his two companies owned. Roger Ver owns MemoryDealers.com Inc. and Agilestar.com Inc., two companies that sell computer and networking equipment.
Popularly known as 'Bitcoin Jesus,' Roger Ver allegedly caused the IRS a loss of $48 million due to tax manipulations. The allegation states that he continually acquired and sold Bitcoin, amounting to more than $240 million in cash sales. The DOJ will seek Ver's extradition to stand trial in the United States.
Read more: Binance CEO CZ sentenced to four months in prison, BNB price slightly recovers
The arrest of Roger Ver has stirred a lot of noise among the crypto community on X. Many users have tied this arrest to part of a supposed DOJ plot against famous crypto names in the industry. They claim that the United States government is wrong to have arrested Roger.
Roger is known to be a major influence on Bitcoin Cash (BCH), a fork of Bitcoin created in 2017.
Also read: FTX investors to settle with Sam Bankman-Fried on condition that he provides key information
The altcoin has been experiencing a downtrend following its halving some days before BTC and is trading at $431, down 6.3% on the day at the time of writing. BCH prices might take a major tumble in the short term, considering Roger Ver is one of its major advocates.
