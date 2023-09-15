- Bitcoin price continues to move sideways with no directional bias in sight.
- While the weekly chart suggests a short-term pullback potential, BTC fractal hints at a steep correction.
- Invalidation of the bearish outlook will occur if the 200-day SMA at $27,670 is flipped into a support level.
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.
Also read: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price fractal hints at what comes next
Bitcoin price action holds the potential for history to repeat or at least rhyme. On the daily chart, BTC currently trades at $26,257 and is supported by the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) support level depicted in green dots at $25,188.
Another key observation is the bearish crossover between the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The last time such a similar crossover occurred was on January 23, 2022, after which Bitcoin price triggered a pullback that retested the 200-day SMA. Rejection at this level was followed by a continuation of the downtrend, where Bitcoin price shed 70% and formed a cycle bottom.
If these patterns were to repeat, a pullback would put Bitcoin price at $27,670. A continuation of the downtrend will encounter two key support levels - $25,186 followed by $20,431.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Also read: FTX exchange’s $3.6 billion crypto liquidation unlikely to cause bloodbath in Solana, Ethereum, Aptos prices
Other bearish BTC cues
As mentioned in the previous publication, Bitcoin price on the weekly chart has produced a lower low, signaling a breakdown of the 2023 rally. A further descent would not be out of the question, and investors should be surprised if BTC does not plummet.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the weekly time frame has also slipped below the mean level of 50. Until Bitcoin price pushes higher enough for RSI to recover above the mean level, the weekly timeframe for BTC remains bearish.
There is, however, an off chance that Bitcoin price disregards the bearish outlook and rallies, due to the MRI’s green “one” buy signal. In such a case, BTC could trigger a minor recovery rally until it retests the hurdle at $27,670.
As discussed above, if history repeats, rejection at the said level could re-engage the high timeframe bearish outlook.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
Lastly, we have the historical returns data for Bitcoin, which shows that September is the worst-performing month in its 12-year history. As seen in the image, the best-performing month is November, with an average return of 37.96%, and September ranks the lowest with a -5% return.
The same idea extends to quarterly returns, making Q3 the worst-performing quarter with an average return of 4.21% and Q4 with an average return of 93.38%.
BTC monthly, quarterly returns
Bitcoin bulls and their comeback plans
Invalidation of the bearish outlook will occur if Bitcoin price flips the 200-day SMA at $27,670 on the weekly timeframe into a support floor. If BTC bulls manage to stay above the newly formed support, chances are it will attract sidelined buyers. Such a development could propel BTC to key resistance levels at $30,000 and $36,000.
Another scenario where Bitcoin price could blast through these hurdles would be if a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is approved. The sudden frenzy in buying pressure after an ETF is approved would overpower the selling pressure and potentially propel BTC beyond $36,000 to tag the $40,000 psychological level.
NEXT DATES TO WATCH:— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) August 31, 2023
Middle of October are the next major days to watch. Namely October 16th. (& @GlobalXETFs' Oct 7)
Also, reminder that we fully expected delays on this round of spot #Bitcoin ETF filings. Would have been a shock if they were approved this week. pic.twitter.com/i14fg8FWun
Here’s the ETF timeline due for approval in the upcoming weeks.
BTC ETF timeline
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin open interest outperformed crypto markets amid BTC Spot ETF hype
Bitcoin open interest outperformed the entire cryptocurrency market in August, amid hype relating to Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The comparison follows a report by Bitfinex, noting that outflows reached $55 billion, with the liquidity crunch giving event-based volatility more influence on prices.
Axie Infinity price rallies 20% with surge in unique wallets boosting AXS
Axie Infinity price rise is evidence that any iota of optimism is serving as a motivation for investors to act bullish, given the condition of the crypto market. AXS holders rushed to stack up on the token, resulting in the cryptocurrency noting double-digit gains.
Friend.tech generates record $1.8m in fees in 48 hours
At a time when the crypto market is not faring well, it would be a stretch to assume that the likes of social tokens would be able to gain attention. However, Friend.tech has debunked that theory rather spectacularly as it has managed to break records for the second time just a month after its launch.
Lending platform Genesis to cease crypto services by September 21
The effects of the bear market continue to bring losses to many, be it investors or companies. The newest victim on the block is Digital Currency Group’s Genesis. While the lending platform was already bankrupt as of January this year, the firm is now shuttering all crypto services.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.