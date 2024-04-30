- While a few whales are dumping ETH following its recent price decline, exchange supply data shows most investors are bullish.
- Hong Kong spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs underperform issuers' expectations on the first day of trading.
- Ethereum liquidations have exceeded those of Bitcoin.
Ethereum (ETH) experienced a further decline on Tuesday following a disappointing first-day trading volume for Hong Kong's spot Bitcoin and ETH ETFs. This comes off the back of increased long liquidations and mixed whale activity surrounding the top altcoin.
Read more: Ethereum erases weekend gains as yearlong SEC investigation comes to light
Daily digest market movers: Whale activities, Hong Kong's ETH ETFs, liquidations
Ethereum’s decline has triggered increased long liquidations in the past 24 hours. Here are key market movers for the largest altcoin:
- Asset manager Grayscale transferred 5,626 ETH worth $17.83 million to liquidity provider Flow Traders on Tuesday, according to data from Lookonchain. Grayscale has transferred ETH to Flow Traders four times in the past three months, totaling 23,178 ETH worth $71.3 million.
Grayscale transferred 5,626 $ETH($17.83M) to #FlowTraders 4 hours ago.#Grayscale has transferred $ETH to #FlowTraders 4 times in the past 3 months, totaling 23,178 $ETH($71.3M).https://t.co/SxhLpi2DyY pic.twitter.com/6NLDkUSvDW— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 30, 2024
- While a few whales may be selling in the short term, Glassnode data reveals ETH's exchange supply has declined and is dropping even faster than Bitcoin. This aligns with several whale activities in the past three weeks as exchanges like Binance have experienced massive ETH withdrawals. Hence, most investors may be holding on to Ethereum with the expectation of a rally in the long term.
Glassnode: Ethereum's exchange supply drops faster than Bitcoin's. Investors hoard ETH for the long haul, predicting a bullish surge. Ethereum set to dominate the altcoin rally!— Kyledoops (@kyledoops) April 30, 2024
Focus on the big picture, not short-term noise. pic.twitter.com/sJMcpx2jP2
- Founder of Tron blockchain Justin Sun, who has been linked with several whale ETH purchases since March, shared his thoughts on the Ethereum staking and restaking boom.
He shared that restaking and staking protocols have made significant progress and will spin off into operating entities to support blockchain networks worldwide. Several crypto community members highlighted that this may be the reason for his potential ETH buying spree in the past weeks.
Also read: Bitcoin, Ethereum Spot ETF in Hong Kong sees underwhelming response with $12 million in trade volume
- Despite high projections by issuers for Hong Kong's spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, they underperformed widely, bringing in a total trading volume of about $12 million on their first day. This is barely a pinch compared to the $4.6 billion first-day trading volume of Bitcoin ETFs—383 times higher than that of Hong Kong.
- Following ETH's further decline on Tuesday, its liquidations have exceeded Bitcoin's for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Ethereum has seen a total of $91.76 million in liquidations compared to Bitcoin's $68.51 million. The market decline is hitting hard on ETH long traders, who have experienced $73.62 million in liquidations.
ETH technical analysis: Key level could prove strong to prevent further decline
Ethereum saw another day of increased decline as prices slipped below the $3,000 key level on Tuesday. Considering the market has been waiting on a price trigger since the week began, the disappointing trading volume of Hong Kong's spot BTC and ETH ETFs caused the sharp decline.
Also read: Ethereum cancels rally expectations as Consensys sues SEC over ETH security status
While short-term price movement indicates more decline, exchange withdrawals from long-term bulls could be a strong support to prevent a decline below the $2,852 key level.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Hence, if ETH fails to break below this level, it may bounce up to fill up recent market inefficiencies. ETH's recovery from this descent could see it break past the $3,300 key level to tackle inefficiencies at the $3,454 level formed on April 12. This thesis may be invalidated if a key macro event significantly affects the crypto market.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum Spot ETF in Hong Kong sees underwhelming response with $12 million in trade volume
Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETFs issued in Hong Kong registered a combined trading volume of around $12 million at market close on Tuesday. When compared to the US stock market, the response from the Asian market is underwhelming.
Top 3 meme coins price prediction Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Bonk: Memes outperform Bitcoin on two week timeframe
Crypto sector performance over the past two weeks shows meme coins emerged as clear outperformers, beating Bitcoin, AI coins and Binance coin categories. Bitcoin price losses nearly 4% of its value on Tuesday, exchanging hands at $61,657 on Binance at the time of writing.
XRP climbs past $0.51 as Ripple motion receives SEC response
Ripple trades broadly sideways on Tuesday after closing above $0.51 on Monday as the payment firm’s legal battle against the US SEC persists, now in the form of crossed motions to determine which materials and testimonies have to be included in the case.
Worldcoin’s four buy signals hint at a reversal rally Premium
Worldcoin (WLD) price is setting the stage for a recovery rally. After more than two weeks of mounting bullish signs, WLD has not only formed a potential bottom but has also flashed a buy signal, hinting at what’s about to come next.
Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.