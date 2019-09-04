Bitcoin ‘two steps’ to $20,000: Predicts BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes

BitMEX’s Arthur Hayes is now more bullish than ever on Bitcoin.

After spending some time in Peru, the Chief Executive Officer of BitMEX Arthur Hayes is now more bullish than ever on Bitcoin. Hayes predicts that Bitcoin is on its way to increasing two-fold and stepping above the coveted $20,000 level.

“I’m back from deepest darkest Peru, ready to cash checks. For those of you in Singapore next week for Invest Asia keep Wednesday night free. We will be two-steppin’ straight to $20k,” Hayes said via a tweet on September 3.

There has been numerous prediction regarding Bitcoin performance by the end of 2019 and throughout 2020. Experts like Anthony Pompliano believe that Bitcoin’s bandwagon is $55,000 –bound. His prediction takes into account the mining reward halving effect expected after May 2020.

At the moment, Bitcoin is holding ground above $10,500 although it opened the session on Wednesday at $10,624.85. The current trend is negative with Bitcoin having a relative change of -87 on the day.