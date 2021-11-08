Bitcoin shoots past Tesla and Facebook to become world's sixth-largest asset

- As the overall crypto market capitalization exceeds $3 trillion, Bitcoin has surpassed Tesla and Facebook.
- Rumors of a Bitcoin spot ETF approval this week persist; analysts debate impact on BTC price.
- A millionaire who sold a crypto hedge fund for $35 million predicts that Ethereum could flip Bitcoin in the current bull cycle.
- Analysts debate the relevance of the Stock To Flow model and year-end BTC price target above $100,000.
Bitcoin recently hit a new all-time high of $67,276. The asset's market capitalization has crossed $1.24 trillion, and BTC dominance is 41%.
Bitcoin market cap surpassed Tesla and Facebook in the ongoing bull run
Bitcoin price has recovered from the drop over the weekend, posting 7% gains over the past week. As Bitcoin's Taproot upgrade inches closer, the asset continues its upward climb. Crypto strategists and traders have confirmed that BTC is showing signs of strength.
The spike in market capitalization makes Bitcoin the sixth-largest asset globally, leaving Tesla and Facebook behind.
The pseudonymous analyst @TheCryptoDoge is bullish on Bitcoin and believes that BTC will hit a new all-time high. He states,
Can't forget or discount how bullish BTC is. Bullish consolidation at all-time highs. It's going to trend hard soon. Prime setup, safest, most worry-free asset on the planet. There is no greater comfort than cold storage Bitcoin.
The approval of ProShares Bitcoin futures ETF triggered a rally in the asset, and Twitter is abuzz with rumors of the approval of a BTC spot ETF.
Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, was recently quoted:
Once these spot ETFs roll, I think you'll see billions, then tens of billions, then hundreds of billions, then trillions of dollars flow into them.
A spot ETF approval in the coming week could further strengthen the BTC price rally.
Rahul Rai, a 24-year-old crypto hedge fund founder, believes that Ethereum could overtake Bitcoin in the next six months or so. Analysts are now debating end-of-year price targets for Bitcoin.
@rektcapital, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, considers that Bitcoin price is on track to meet "Stock to Flow Model" end of year targets.
Inevitably, it is going to be the buy-side interest that propels Bitcoin into a new uptrend or rather uptrend continuation.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated BTC price trend and predicted that Bitcoin might consolidate since the asset has found strong support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto bears slaughtered as Bitcoin and Ethereum hit new all-time highs
Overall, crypto market capitalization has crossed $3 trillion as Ethereum hit a new all-time high. Liquidated short positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum futures contracts across derivatives exchanges hit a new three-year high.
Solana price seeks support to reactivate the bullish uptrend
Solana (SOL) price has been stuck in a sideways trend after making new all-time highs last week. As price action starts to fade a little bit, buyers are looking for the next entry point to restart the next phase in the uptrend. With the RSI coming out of the overbought area, expect SOL price to first correct another 10% before buy-side volume picks up again.
Shiba Inu bulls hurt, but buy opportunity is just around the corner
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is caught in a bearish triangle and is set to break back below the monthly pivot and 50% Fibonacci level. With the Relative Strength Index still above 50, bears still have plenty of room to run prices to the downside as SHIB bears look to complete the triangle.
Millionaire allocates 99% of his portfolio to Dogecoin, anticipating bullish breakout
Dogecoin price is attempting a recovery from the drop over the weekend. Glauber Contessoto shared his bullish outlook on DOGE with investors on crypto Twitter, revealing his crypto portfolio holdings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.