US Senator says Bitcoin is a decentralized digital gold while analysts expect a $100K BTC

US Senator Cynthia Lummis told CNBC in an interview that she believes Bitcoin is the only decentralized commodity; the remaining cryptocurrencies behave like securities.

US Senator Cynthia Lummis has emerged as one of the strongest advocates for Bitcoin. Senator Lummis told CNBC in an interview that Bitcoin is a decentralized commodity while other cryptocurrencies behave like securities.

Senator Lummis believes that Bitcoin is here to stay, and this is not the case for the remaining cryptocurrencies.

"I do think that #bitcoin is here to stay, and I think a lot of the others are not," says @SenLummis. "#Bitcoin is the standard. Everything else has to be monitored differently because they are created differently."

Bitcoin is the standard. Everything else has to be monitored differently because they are created differently.

Senator Cynthia Lummis has been pro-Bitcoin in the ongoing debate for months now. On October 7, the Senator filed a periodic transaction report (PTR) revealing a BTC purchase between $50,000 to $100,000.

When Bitcoin has recovered from a drop below $60,000, and BTC ETF Euphoria persists, analysts have predicted that the asset will hit $100,000 by the end of 2021. Bitcoin sets itself apart from other cryptocurrencies since no entity profits from the pump and dump cycles in the asset (inflating prices artificially).

Added another $200k to the $BTC long position.



6H looks like it's about to get a high strength crossover indicating trend continuation.

$BTC #Bitcoin



4H close gonna be very important imo.



A solid close above here means a HH & a confirmed HL.



Then we could follow $ETH into price discovery again.

FXStreet analysts have evaluated the BTC price trend and set a target of $77,000 for the asset.