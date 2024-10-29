- Bitcoin flipped its seven-month resistance of $73,700 on Tuesday following increased buying pressure.
- Bitcoin has again confirmed its positive October sentiment as it aims to set a new all-time high for the second time in 2024.
- Bitcoin's ploy for a new all-time high follows Donald Trump's Polymarket odds on the 2024 election reaching new highs.
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $72,200 on Tuesday as it attempts to close October by setting a new all-time high. Such a move will strengthen the ongoing trend of October being the month with the best returns for the top cryptocurrency in recent years. Bitcoin's price also shows a rising correlation with Republican candidate Donald Trump's Polymarket odds in the upcoming US elections.
Bitcoin could reach new all-time high in coming days
Bitcoin surpassed its seven-month resistance of $73,700 and crossed the $1.45 trillion market capitalization mark on Tuesday as bulls stepped up the buying pressure across exchanges.
This is visible in CryptoQuant's data, which reveals that BTC exchange reserves plunged to all-time lows when measured against current supply, indicating high investor buying.
BTC Exchange Reserve (Source: CryptoQuant)
A similar trend is also evident in the Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) landscape. Since October 11, they have seen net inflows of nearly $3.9 billion, recording only one day of outflows within the period, per Coinglass data.
Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow (Source: Coinglass)
If BTC reaches a new all-time high in the next few days, it will further strengthen investors' sentiment about October being Bitcoin's best month in recent times. According to Coinglass data, October has been the only month with consistently positive Bitcoin returns since 2019.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin's ploy for a new all-time high closely mimics Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's Polymarket odds against Kamala Harris, which are 66.9% to 33.1% at the time of writing. With Trump campaigning as a crypto president, more investors are anticipating a blowup in Bitcoin's price and, by extension, the crypto market if he emerges as the winner of the November 5 US presidential elections.
While Bitcoin saw a rejection near its all-time high resistance of $73,777, a retest of this level in the next few hours could see buyers outweighing sellers and BTC recording a new all-time high.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, a further decline could see Bitcoin finding support near the $66,400 price level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana could break above $190 as network activity rises
Solana price corrects from Tuesday’s high above $183 after rallying alongside Bitcoin. The number of unique active wallets has doubled in the past five days, according to on-chain data.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Flirting with fresh all-time high
Bitcoin is close to its all-time high, making a high of $73,620 on Tuesday and correcting slightly afterward. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $827 million in inflows on Tuesday, the third largest single-day inflow since their launch in January.
Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and PEPE hold recent gains after Bitcoin’s flirt with fresh all-time high
Bitcoin inched closer to testing its all-time high on Tuesday, reaching $73,620. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and PEPE rallied alongside the largest crypto, correcting in the early hours of Wednesday.
SUI: Fresh all-time high likely, fueled by increased chain activity
Sui hovers around $2.08 on Wednesday after bouncing from a key support level on Monday, signaling chances of hitting a new all-time high in the short term. TVL value is rising, indicating more users deposit or use assets within SUI-based protocols.
Bitcoin: New all-time high at $78,900 looks feasible
Bitcoin price declines over 2% this week, but the bounce from a key technical level on the weekly chart signals chances of hitting a new all-time high in the short term. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $596 million in inflows until Thursday despite the increased profit-taking activity.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.