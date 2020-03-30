Cryptocurrencies are recovering some ground after its weekend descent. Bitcoin is moving 5.68 percent for the day, recovering its 6,200 level, after dropping to $5,880 late Sunday. Ethereum, XRP, LTC, and most of the cryptocurrencies recover since early morning at a similar pace. A notable mention should go to Energy(NRG), with an 11.6 percent jump. Ethereum-based tokens are also recovering from the weekend slump, with CRO(+5.12%) and SNT(+9.5%) leading the gains.
The market cap of the sector went down to $172,779 billion, from $184.446 billion on Friday, 8.667 billion less, a 4.7 percent drop. The traded volume in the last 24H moved down to $30.02 billion, which is a 21.2 percent drop from the previous day, although it is increasing slightly in the early morning. Bitcoin dominance holds stable at 65.64 percent.
Hot News
Binance will delist all 25 FTC leveraged tokens "Due to lack of understanding of how leveraged tokens work by many of our users." FTX leveraged tokens are ERC-20 smart contracts with 3X leverage for every future on FTX. They are available for long (BULL), short(BEAR) and hedging(HEDG). Binance said in a note that they don't want to support leveraged tokens because they are complex products, and Binance is not willing to manage the user education and customer support.
Negative interest rates have arrived in the U.S. Both 1- and 3-month Short-term treasuries have dropped below zero as investors had unloaded their stocks and converted them into cash.
According to Garrick Hileman, head of Blockchain.com research,
"Negative interest rates can potentially pose a challenge to the ability of USD-backed stablecoins to operate as-is.", He stated that negative interest rates introduce risk in maintaining the 1:1 redemption ratio as the issuers have to keep collateralized dollars in the bank accounts, earning adverse interest, thus, losing value with time. One proposed solution is the one proposed by Libra’s net asset model (NAV) - to peg stablecoins to a basket of currencies. However, the solution allows for fluctuations in the value of the backing currencies. (source: theblockcrypto.com)
Technical Analysis - Bitcoin
On the chart, we see that BTC has broken the triangular formation to the downside. However, currently, it has bounced off from the $5.850 level and has created a morning star signal, and also an engulfing pattern in the 8H timeframe. It's next candle also moves with strength, although, now it is touching resistance levels, as the price moved towards the mid-Bollinger line. The MACD is still negative, but it may make a bullish crossover if the momentum keeps increasing. The price still moves in the lower side of the Bollinger bands, and the volume is thin, but there is strength in the buying side that seems it is growing. The critical action to confirm a new bullish leg is a breakout of the $6,300 level.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
5,850
|
6,300
|
6,500
|
5,500
|
6,800
|
5,000
|
7,000
Ethereum
Ethereum also broke its triangular formation to the downside, but it found support at $123 and now is bouncing off from that level. The price made an engulfing figure in the 8H frame and is currently touching the mid-Bollinger band, as the MACD is creating a bullish transition. Since the price, overall, is moving horizontally, this move likely continues to the upside to test the $142 level again. We have to see the current bar close above $132 to confirm the movement.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
123.00
|
132.00
|
142.00
|
116.00
|
150.00
|
110.00
|
158.00
Ripple
Ripple has retraced its last movement, as we assumed last week, and, after making a false breakout of the lower trendline, it bounced off and headed to the center of the ascending wedge. The movement was made on a large volume and created an engulfing pattern in the 8-hour timeframe. Thus, we assume that the buyers are currently in control of the price action on Ripple. We think buyers will push it to at least test the recent XRP highs of $0.187.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
0.1500
|
0.1650
|
0.1800
|
0.1400
|
0.1900
|
0.1300
|
0.2000
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin price resumes the uptrend; break past $6,300 eyes $7,000
Bitcoin price has re-energized following a bearish weekend session that led to losses under $6,000. Support was formed above $5,800 saving Bitcoin from a potential free fall to levels around $5,000. Meanwhile, BTC/USD is trading at $6,336 after correcting high by over 7%.
XRP/USD recovers from the weekend dip to $0.16, bulls eye $0.18
Ripple price is in the green during the Asian session on Monday just like the other major cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin and Ethereum. The digital assets are focused on correcting ...
ETH/USD bulls wake up from weekend slumber, eyes glued on $140
Ethereum price fell victim to increased selling activities over the weekend session. Last week’s key support at $135 gave in to the selling pressure, allowing the bears into the driver seat as ETH/USD plunged under $130.
What a step above the Bollinger Band middle curve mean to TRX/USD?
Tron price is grinding closer to a breakout according to the Bollinger Band volatility constriction. A return above $0.0120 is likely in the near term.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger
Bitcoin is about to finish the second positive week in a row. The first digital coin has recovered from $5,680 and came close to psychological $7,000 during the week.