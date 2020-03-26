Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen 4% in the past 24 hours, but its losses may be down to an old culprit which has already sparked market volatility and selling pressure.
According to data from online monitoring resource Skew, March 27 will see the expiry of Bitcoin options open interest worth 49,400 BTC ($328 million).
BTC price choppy after $7K rejection
By far the largest expiry from now until the end of June, the event may already be pressuring BTC/USD, which saw rejection at $7,000 on Thursday.
Having fallen to lows of $6,495, the pair is now trading at around $6,640, but has so far failed to gather momentum to crack $7,000 resistance.
Bitcoin options open interest by expiry date. Source: Skew/ Twitter
As Cointelegraph frequently reported last year, Bitcoin futures expiry dates have long been associated with more erratic price performance in the days leading up to settlements. In September, research even claimed that Bitcoin fell 75% of the times that CME Group issued payouts for its futures contracts.
In 2020, attention has moved away from the idea, instead focusing on Bitcoin’s reaction to volatility in traditional markets. A further current theory suggests a drop in Bitcoin’s mining difficulty may also be leading to price pressure.
According to the latest statistics, CME’s futures traded around $300 million in the five days ending Thursday.
CME futures “gaps” reappear
BTC/USD meanwhile continued to fill “gaps” left between futures trading sessions, until intense volatility in March appeared to disrupt the trend.
Prior to the significant crash on March 12, Bitcoin had just one gap left — at around $11,700 — after filling the last remaining one which was lower than its spot price. More have since opened up, including a significant space between $8,300 and $9,000.
CME Bitcoin futures chart showing gaps. Source: TradingView
Traditionally, such gaps tend to get filled with surprising regularity, even if the spot price only reaches the required area for hours or even minutes.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC mining difficulty is set to decrease by 15.95% - bulls should adopt the ready position
Bitcoin has barely moved in recent 24 hours. The first digital asset is changing hands at $6,600 with no clear short-term direction. BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $6,795, but the upside momentum faded away quickly.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD hibernates in a tightening range as Ripple donates $200 000 to fight coronavirus
Ripple's XRP is hovering marginally above $0.1600, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has been locked in a tight range recently as the market ground to a halt after sharp movements.
TRX/USD paralyzed in the range as Tron announces partnership with Metal Pay
TRX, now the 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $755 million, has settled at $0.0113 and stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD may continue drifting lower towards $130.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15 billion, hit the intraday high at $138.95 before retreating to $134.82. The coin is locked in a tight range with a mild bearish bias, moving in sync with the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.