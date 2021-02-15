Bitcoin price set to move past $100,000 as the network goes through the biggest supply transition to date

- The emergence of a high number of retail investors suggests that more market participants prefer to hold.
- A macro bull cycle comes into the picture amid a decrease in exchange supply.
- The increase in Bitcoin futures volume hints at heightened risk appetite.
- The spike above $50,000 may take longer to materialize due to the negative Coinbase premium.
Bitcoin had an exciting weekend session where it sustained the uptrend above the support discussed at $44,000 and rallied close to $50,000. The flagship cryptocurrency is getting ready for a massive upswing beyond $100,000 as the protocol undergoes the most significant supply transfer in history.
Bitcoin begins supply transition from long-term holders to short-term holders
The current bull cycle has prominent figures and companies openly declaring new relationships with Bitcoin. Two of these characters are Elon Musk and the company he founded, Tesla.
As speculation mounted due to the shock Musk sent into the cryptocurrency space, premium newsletter "Bitcoin, Uncharted" realized a sudden increase in the number of retail investors from a 24-hour average of two to three million to the current average of four to five million since the beginning of February.
Retail interest chart
Institutional spot demand flattens
Investors tend to accumulate the flagship cryptocurrency in stages. For instance, the period between March and December 2020 recorded a spike in outflows from Fiat-On-Ramp exchanges to the institutional investors' bags. However, the outflows have begun to reduce in 2021.
Bitcoin spot on demand
The above chart shows that spot demand has flattened amid a consistent increase in the total exchange withdrawals. In other words, institutional investors accumulate less, while retail buyers get into the game.
Bitcoin transfer from exchanges
Risk appetite for Bitcoin soars
Market participants have also increased significantly in January, as shown by Glassnode's new entities metric. Moreover, over the last two weeks, the number soared significantly on Elon Musk and Tesla's account.
Bitcoin new entities chart
Similarly, there was a spike in derivatives volume amid the reduced demand. The chart below shows a consistent rise in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) daily volume and open interest. This increase is a clear indicator of a high-risk appetite for Bitcoin. Simultaneously, there was a spike in the derivative products' volume, whereby January recorded more volume compared to December.
Bitcoin futures volume and interest
How supply squeeze leads to a macro bull cycle
As mentioned before, exchange withdrawals continue to increase with a rise in BTC price. Bitcoin, Uncharted explains that the reduction of exchange supply results in a phenomenon called a supply squeeze. It is mostly brought about by long-term holders who prefer to store. Intriguingly, this situation has a rubbing effect on retail investors because they start to buy with the intention of holding.
Bitcoin supply held by short-term holders
The pioneer cryptocurrency's bullish narrative is likely to be validated by prominent analyst Willy Woo's take on the vivid surge in investment flows. The NVT Price and Floor Price shows a spike in capital influx. When these models are combined, they can be used to gauge investment activity.
Bitcoin NVT Price and Floor Price
Bitcoin is technically ready to break above $50,000
The king of cryptocurrencies is trading at $47,550 after rebounding from short-term support at $46,000. Its 4-hour chart shows the price holding onto the fourth SuperTrend. This indicator's rebounds serve as potential entry points and may see Bitcoin rise above $50,000 soon. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index appears to have validated the uptrend as it bounces above the midline.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the picture
It is essential to keep in mind that Bitcoin may struggle to break above $50,000 and perhaps fail to subdue the hurdle. According to the Coinbase Premium Index, BTC will have difficulty rallying from the prevailing price level due to the negative $42 premium on the leading US exchange.
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index
The rally above $40,000 last week was mainly supported by speculation when Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. Therefore, there may be a need for consolidation before the flagship cryptocurrency hits another target towards the predicted $100,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EGLD eyes rebound from crucial support following 60% downswing
Elrond is among the biggest losers in the cryptocurrency market. A bearish wave has seen both small and large coins correct from their recent highs. EGLD’s massive upswing ran into a strong barrier at $225, paving the way to a 60% breakdown below $100.
Ethereum price primed for a 35% nosedive amid crypto market-wide correction
Ethereum price slipped into a rising wedge formation since it first tapped the previous all-time high on January 19. Since then, ETH has been sloping up, forming higher highs and higher lows.
ZIL is on the verge of a 20% move
Zilliqa price has closed below stable support provided by Bollinger Band's middle line, suggesting an incoming drop. ZIL has also broken out of descending triangle on the 1-hour chart, adding credence to the bearish outlook. This sell-off may be mitigated around the $0.107 support level provided by the 200 one-hour MA.
XTZ breaks through support targeting $3
Tezos has recently been elevated to a new all-time high of $5.6. The significant milestone came after a persistent push from the bulls over the last couple of weeks. However, widespread selling pressure in the cryptocurrency market cut short the rally.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.