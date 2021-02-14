Bitcoin Price Analysis: Rising wedge at record top probes BTC bulls around 49,000

- BTC/USD struggles to refresh all-time high marked the previous day.
- Bearish chart formation at the top becomes more powerful if confirmed.
- MACD teases bulls but RSI nears overbought RSI, suggesting slow grind to the north.
- Monthly support line, 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filters.
BTC/USD fades upside momentum while easing to $49,000 during the early Monday’s trading. The cryptocurrency pair refreshed the record time the previous day while inching closer to the $50,000 threshold. However, the upper line of the bearish chart pattern, on the four-hour play, challenged the bitcoin bulls near $49,700.
While the rising wedge draws extra strength near the peak, MACD is flirting with the bulls. Also challenging the bearish chart formation could be the absence of the overbought RSI conditions, despite being near to the same.
As a result, BTC/USD traders may witness a slow grind towards the $50,000 threshold, with $49,750 acting as an immediate hurdle. However, any further upside will defy the bearish play and back the bulls cheering the market chatters over the $100,000 psychological magnet.
On the contrary, pullback moves may bounce off the stated pattern’s support line, currently near $47,300, failing to which will confirm the downside moves to the $40,000 threshold.
However, an upward sloping trend line from February 01, currently around $43,350, followed by the 200-bar SMA level of $37,365, can act as the extra bumps during the south-run.
Overall, BTC/USD remains the bull’s favorite despite the latest consolidation. Though, room for pullback can’t be ruled out, considering the bearish chart pattern.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|49018.87
|Today Daily Change
|1782.99
|Today Daily Change %
|3.77%
|Today daily open
|47235.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|38551.82
|Daily SMA50
|35663.57
|Daily SMA100
|27288.56
|Daily SMA200
|19413.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|48206.61
|Previous Daily Low
|46281.34
|Previous Weekly High
|48932.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|37390.41
|Previous Monthly High
|41987.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|27772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47016.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|47471.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46275.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45316
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|44350.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|48201.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|49166.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|50126.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Graph Price Forecast: GRT explodes towards $3 thanks to massive network growth
The Graph price had an amazing performance in 2021 climbing from a low of $0.366 on January 1 to the current $2.88 high. GRT has reached a market capitalization of $3.15 million and experienced $4.5 billion in trading volume in the past 24 hours, another all-time high.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE presents key buy signal with a 30% upswing target
Dogecoin price has finally calmed down after the massive pump and dump generated by Elon Musk and the Reddit forum WallStreetBets' members. Now, the digital asset is on the verge of another massive move within the next 24 hours.
Chainlink price on the verge of a new all-time at $33 high if this pattern turns bullish
Chainlink has topped out at around $28.4 three times in the past 48 hours. This resistance level is stopping the digital asset from reaching new all-time highs. However, the bullish momentum remains strong and a breakout above $29 would quickly drive Chainlink price up to $33.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high at $48,985, reaching a market capitalization of over $900 billion. The digital asset looks as strong as ever and aims for $100,000 in the near future. Plenty of on-chain metrics indicate that BTC can quickly jump to new all-time highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.