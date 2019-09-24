- BTC/USD is currently priced at $9,735.
- The confluence detector shows massive resistance stack between $9,785-$9,790.
BTC/USD has had a bullish start to the day as the price has gone up from $9,690 to $9,735. This follows a heavily bearish Monday wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $10,028.70 to $9,690.20. As per the daily confluence detector, the bulls face a massive stack of resistance between $9,785-$9,790. If they can overcome that, BTC/USD will definitely re-enter the $10,000-zone.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The $9,785-$9,790 resistance stack has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
On the downside, there are two prominent support levels at $9,730 and $9,615. $9,730 has the one-week pivot point support 1, while $9,615 has the four-hour previous low and one-day previous low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Can the bulls bring the price back inside the $10,000-level?
BTC/USD has had a bullish start to the day as the price has gone up from $9,690 to $9,735. This follows a heavily bearish Monday wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $10,028.70 to $9,690.20.
LTC/USD technical analysis: Litecoin dumps and nears and important support zone
LTC/USD breaks through the psychological support zone of 70.00 and now is looking for support at lower levels. Price is now headed to the trendline support that matches with a horizontal support level that has ...
Ripple market update: XRP/USD declines five days in a row as the hype is over
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.3268 on September 18 and has been on retreat ever since. The coin has been sliding down for the fifth day in a row and hit $0.2682 low on Sunday.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD continues downside correction, stays above $200.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.65 billion has been range-bound on Monday, moving in sync with the rest of the market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $208.70, off the intraday low touched at $207.20.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.