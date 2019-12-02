Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD downside reignited towards $7,000 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin resumes the downtrend as $6,500 beckons profusely.
- The buyers have a lifeline mission to defend $7,000 support and avert losses towards $6,500.
Bitcoin is exploring lower levels towards the support at $7,000. The downward momentum is occurring after a drab weekend that saw little to not upside action. Bitcoin, however, continuously pressed against key support levels including $7,400 and $7,200.
Meanwhile, BTC is trading at $7,230 after a 2.2% lower correction during the European session on Monday. The existing trend is bearish while the volatility is high. The losses at the beginning of the week are not unique to Bitcoin as Ethereum is down 1.84% and Ripple 2%. Other cryptocurrencies leading in declines include NEO, Litecoin and IOTA.
Bitcoin Confluence Levels
Bitcoin bulls have no choice but to barricade $7,000 and ensure that the region is impenetrable. Why? Because the next major support under $7,000 is seen at $6,565 and only highlighted by the previous month low and previous week low. A number of weak support zones are scattered at $6,715, $6,40 as well as $7,089.
On the upside, a number of resistance zones cloud the path towards $8,000. The initial hurdle at $7,314 is host to the Bollinger Band 1-hour, SMA 10 15-minutes and the Fibonacci 23.6% daily. The strongest resistance lies with $7,389 as highlighted using SMA 50 15-mins, Fibo 38.2% one-week, previous low 4-hour, previous low 4-hour, BB 1-hour middle curve, and the previous high 1-hour. Other key seller congestion zones include $7,614, $7,764 and $7,913.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin resumes the decline, altcoins follow the lead
The cryptocurrency market has been sidelined during early Asian hours. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are moving inside the ranges after a volatile week. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $202 billion.
XRP/USD range resistance must come down
Ripple price defends $0.20 support, averting the risk of dropping into the $1.0 range. The range resistance will have to come down for Santa’s early Christmas gift targeting $0.50. Ripple defends falling channel support, but ...
NEO Price Analysis: NEO bears threaten a breakthrough below DMA100
NEO, the 19th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $653 million, recovered from the recent bottom of $8.40 (November 25). However, the recovery stopped short of $10.00 on November 29.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sends bearish signals as bulls surrender $150.00
ETH/USD dropped to $147.14 during early Asian hours before recovering to $148.60 by press time. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market value of $16.1 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.