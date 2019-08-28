Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls will struggle to re-enter $10,200 zone

- BTC/USD is currently priced at $10,130 following a bearish start to Wednesday.
- The daily confluence detector shows two healthy resistance levels on the path back to $10,200.
Following a bearish Tuesday, where the price of BTC/USD fell from $10,380 to $10,175, it has fallen further to $10,130 in the early hours of Wednesday. The daily confluence detector shows two healthy resistance levels on the upside, which will curb bullish momentum and keep the price below $10,200. The hourly breakdown shows that the price fell to $10,023 this Tuesday, but he bulls stepped in to make sure that the price stayed above $10,000.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
$10,195 and $10,220 has two healthy resistance levels. $10,195 has the 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve and the $10,220 has the 1-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and the 1-hour Bollinger band upper curve.
On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $10,110, $10,060 and $10,025. $10,110 has the 4-hour previous low and the 1-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. $10,060 sees the confluence of the 1-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, while $10,025 has the 100-day simple moving average (SMA 100) curve and the 1-day previous low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
