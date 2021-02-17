- BTC/USD bulls catch a breather around record top, keeps upside break of six-week-old resistance marked Wednesday.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 10-day SMA, FE 61.8% also favor the buyers.
- Early January top restricts bear’s entry, $55,000 adds to the upside filter.
Bitcoin remains on the front foot despite the latest dribbling around the record top of $52.638 during early Thursday. In doing so, the BTC/USD pair keeps the previous day’s upside break of short-term key resistance line while extending run-up beyond 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of November 26, 2020, to January 08, 2021, upside and the following pullback to $28,768 on January 22, 2021.
Also favoring the cryptocurrency buyers is the quote’s successful run-up beyond 10-day SMA amid the bullish MACD.
As a result, the BTC/USD prices are well directed towards the next FE resistance level of 100% around $54,500 ahead of targeting the $55,000 round-figure.
Meanwhile, the $50,000 psychological magnet precedes the previous resistance line, at $49,700, to restrict the short-term downside moves.
Even if the BTC/USD sellers dominate past-$49,700, 10-day SMA and the early January 2021 top, respectively around 47,850 and $42,000, will add filters during the further declines.
Overall, the bitcoin bull-run has a long way to go before hitting the wall wherein the $54,500 hurdle can satisfy buyers for now.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|52228.63
|Today Daily Change
|3056.72
|Today Daily Change %
|6.22%
|Today daily open
|49171.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41079.81
|Daily SMA50
|36983.97
|Daily SMA100
|28287.17
|Daily SMA200
|19974.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|50614.01
|Previous Daily Low
|47059.22
|Previous Weekly High
|48932.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|37390.41
|Previous Monthly High
|41987.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|27772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|49256.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|48417.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|47282.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45393.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|43727.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|50837.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|52503.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54392.32
