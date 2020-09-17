Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC signals bullish reversal

- Latest candlestick has been labeled as green 9, which marks the end of the current uptrend.
- BTC has three healthy support levels at $10,700, $10,525 and $10,350.
Bitcoin has been on a steady upward swing over the last nine days. After bouncing up from the $10,170 support line to reach $10,930. The latest candlestick has been labeled as green 9, which marks the end of the current uptrend.
BTC/USD daily chart
Now, the price should begin its downward movement as they aim for the $10,475 support line. To get a better understanding of the downside potential, let’s look at the daily confluence detector.
BTC/USD Confluence Detector
BTC has one strong resistance level on the upside at $10,350, which has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and weekly Pivot Point one resistance-three.
On the downside, Bitcoin has three healthy support levels at $10,700, $10,525 and $10,350. $10,700 has the weekly Pivot Point one resistance one, one-day Previous low and monthly Pivot Point support-one. Up next, the $10,525 level has the daily Pivot Point one support-two and Previous Week high.h Finally, the $10,350 support level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and daily Pivot Point one support-three.
