Bitcoin price today: $101,300
- Bitcoin price edges slightly down around $101,300 on Tuesday after rallying almost 4% the previous day.
- The announcement of Michael S. Barr’s resignation as Fed Vice Chair for Supervision on Monday has pushed BTC above the $100K mark.
- Bitfinex report highlights that Bitcoin continues to look robust; however, a deeper pullback in the first quarter remains possible.
Bitcoin (BTC) edges slightly down to around $101,300 on Tuesday after rallying almost 4% the previous day. The announcement of Michael S. Barr’s resignation as Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chair for Supervision on Monday has pushed BTC above the $100K mark. A Bitfinex report highlights that Bitcoin continues to look robust; however, a deeper pullback in the first quarter of the year remains possible.
Bitcoin closed above $102,000 following Fed’s Michael Barr resign
Bitcoin price claimed its $100K mark and closed above $102,000 on Monday following the Federal Reserve Board announcement that Michael S. Barr will step down from his position as Fed Vice Chair for Supervision. This announcement positively impacted the overall crypto market as Barr is known for his stringent regulatory approach towards banks engaging with and custodying cryptocurrencies. His departure is expected to ease concerns over potential harsh regulatory changes during President Biden’s final days in office.
“Barr’s resignation will officially be effective on February 28 or earlier as a successor is confirmed but will continue to serve as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors,” says the Fed’s press release post.
The “Bitfinex Alpha 2025” report on Monday highlights that Bitcoin continues to look robust; however, a deeper pullback in the first quarter of 2025 remains possible.
The report explains that Bitcoin’s sell-side liquidity is shrinking rapidly, as shown in the figure below. The Liquidity Inventory Ratio (represented by the blue line), which measures how long the current supply can meet demand, has dropped sharply from 41 months in October to 6.6 months in January. This significant decline aligns with the rally observed in Q4 of 2024, indicating a tightening of available liquidity during periods of strong market activity.
Bitcoin Price vs Sell-Side Liquidity chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Moreover, according to the report, this tightening supply aligns with data seen from Bitcoin mining activity. Since the Bitcoin Halving event in April 2024, the miners’ selling activity, which is necessary rather than profit-taking to maintain profitable operations, has declined rapidly in early 2025, signaling reduced selling pressure.
Bitcoin Miners to Exchange Flow chart. Source: CryptoQuant
In exclusive comments from Bitfinex, analysts told FXStreet that “Miners are currently in profit, and the prevailing bullish market trend allows them to operate with greater ease. As a result, they have largely chosen to hold onto their BTC rather than sell.”
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC bulls eyes for all-time highs of $108,000
Bitcoin price surpassed the $100K mark and closed above $102,000 on Monday. When writing on Tuesday, it trades slightly down to around $101,300.
If the $100K level holds as support, BTC could extend the rally to retest its December 17, 2024, all-time high of $108,353.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 59, above its neutral value of 50, suggesting bullish momentum is gaining traction. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart flipped a bullish crossover on Sunday, signaling a buy signal and continuation of the uptrend.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC closes below the $100K mark, it could extend the decline to test its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $92,493 (drawn from the November 4 low of $66,835 to the December 17 high of $108,353).
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin Price Forecast: 40,000 LTC traders exit as crypto crash triggers $500M in liquidations
Litecoin price slid 10% to hit a 7-day low of $102 on Wednesday. On-chain metrics show a large number of LTC holders exiting their positions as hawkish US jobs data sparked downward volatility.
Bitcoin edges below $96,000, wiping over leveraged traders
Bitcoin's price continues to edge lower, trading below the $96,000 level on Wednesday after declining more than 5% the previous day. The recent price decline has triggered a wave of liquidations across the crypto market, resulting in $694.11 million in total liquidations in the last 24 hours.
DOGE and SHIB traders book profits at the top
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices broke below their key support levels on Wednesday after declining more than 9% the previous day. On-chain data provider Santiments Network Realized Profit/Loss indicator shows massive spikes in these dog-theme memecoins, indicating traders realize profits.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Over $560 million in liquidation
Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $97,000 on Wednesday after declining more than 5% the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) follow in BTC’s footsteps and decline 8.3% and 6.15% respectively.
Bitcoin: 2025 outlook brightens on expectations of US pro-crypto policy
Bitcoin price has surged more than 140% in 2024, reaching the $100K milestone in early December. The rally was driven by the launch of Bitcoin Spot ETFs in January and the reduced supply following the fourth halving event in April.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.