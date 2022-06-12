- Crypto analyst Justin Bennett predicted a significant pullback in Bitcoin price as crypto market capitalization takes a hit.
- Bennett argues Bitcoin is in the middle of a breakdown from a bearish continuation pattern.
- The analyst sets a downside target of $23,500, a 15% decline from the current price level for Bitcoin.
Bitcoin price continues to bleed as crypto market capitalization declines. Analysts believe Bitcoin and altcoins could witness further pullback in the short term.
Bitcoin price is in the midst of a breakdown
Justin Bennett, a leading crypto market analyst, told over 100,000 Twitter followers that the ecosystem could witness significant pullback, wherein Bitcoin and altcoins lose a massive chunk of their value.
Bennett believes the Bitcoin price is in the midst of a breakdown from a bearish continuation pattern, and $1 trillion is a psychological level for the crypto community. The breakdown occurred today, where over 5% of the crypto market’s capitalization was wiped out, nearly $950 billion was drained out of the ecosystem.
Bennett argues that $1 trillion is the area that offers a crucial support level for the entire crypto market. He was quoted as saying:
[The] $1 trillion [level] was also the most heavily traded level during the early 2021 consolidation.
Crypto market capitalization in USD
Bennett argues that altcoins will take the brunt of the correction.
Bottom line: another 15% lower from the entire crypto market seems likely before we can start talking about the potential for relief. Remember that BTC will be the closest to that -15% mark. Alts, especially lower caps, will probably outpace it by 1.5-2x.
Bennett has predicted a 15% correction in Bitcoin price, where the asset hits a fresh yearly low of $23,500. Altcoins could lose 22.5% to 30% of their value.
Analysts believe Bitcoin price could witness further correction
@BigCheds, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, evaluated the Bitcoin price chart and identified an inverted hammer. The analyst concluded that the pattern is bearish for Bitcoin price and expects a decline in BTC.
BTC-USD chart
FXStreet analysts believe Bitcoin price could decline to the $12,000 level; for more information, watch this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple’s XRP price will see significant volatility this weekend
XRP is set to possibly print a new low by or over the weekend as another batch of dollar strength roils markets and makes every risk asset slip to the downside. With cryptocurrencies in the forefront of these headwinds, interest and buying power could wind down, opening room for bears to go in for the kill and possibly trigger new lows for 2022, erasing the small incurred gains from May and June in the process. Expect to see bulls squashed like flies against the wall and finally squeezed out of their positions around $0.37 before price drops like a stone some 18% towards $0.30.
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson approaches Vasil hard fork with caution following Terra’s LUNA and UST collapse
The creator of Cardano has announced changes in IOHK’s plans for the Vasil hard fork in response to the LUNA crash. Hoskinson told ADA's community that the de-peg and decline of Terraform Lab’s sister tokens LUNC (previously known as LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST) have prompted developers to be more careful in implementing future upgrades.
Shiba Inu faces this rare threat as burn rate declines
Shiba's burn rate has plummeted 70.7% overnight, over half of the meme coin’s supply is under circulation. Shiba Inu coin price hit its lowest level in eight months, seeing a rise in selling pressure across exchanges. On-chain activity in SHIB coin has dropped 94% since November 2021, alongside shrinking social dominance.
Two Ethereum price points that you need to watch out
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETH could be heading next.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.