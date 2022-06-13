Breaking: Bitcoin price drops below $25,000

Bitcoin price dipped below $25,000 after entering Monday's trading session in a negative posture. The downswing appears to have derived from the break of an ascending triangle on the four-hour chart. BTC price has reached the triangle's target at exactly $24,864.
BTC 4-hour chart
