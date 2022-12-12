- Bitcoin price is under pressure as several blogs and media outlets reported on big sell orders.
- BTC slides nearly 1% during the European trading session.
- Expect volatility to pick up in the coming two weeks before the holiday season kicks in.
Bitcoin price slid lower Monday after it lost ground over the weekend after the US Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers on Friday showed a slight tilt higher. However, the number was still lower than its last number, which was revised upwards, making the drop even bigger. Nonetheless, traders disregarded this and stayed bearish as the new number came out slightly higher than the median expectations, putting pressure on cryptocurrencies overall.
Will Powell save the day?
Bitcoin price got additional headwinds over the weekend as several blogs, Twitter feeds and news outlets reported that massive chunks of sell orders were placed in BTC. The apparent motivation behind it was that traders do not see a turnaround before next year and rather want to dump the stack than sit on it and risk more losses. Once regular trading started on Sunday night in Asia, it appeared stable with no massive sell-off, while the US Dollar backed off.
BTC is set to enter a volatile week as the Fed is the first central bank to report inflation on Tuesday, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Wednesday with the dot-plot curve being communicated before that. Crucial, thus, with BTC primed to be underpinned at $16,020 as the Fed will confirm a slower pace and start penciling in a plateau for 2022. Possibly markets will go for the bullish outcome and pump up BTC toward $18,000 by the end of this week.
BTC/USD daily chart
Risk to the downside easily comes with either a higher inflation number against the previous one on Tuesday or another 75bp hike on Wednesday from the Fed. That would trigger a massive wave of US Dollar strength and see BTC drop back to $16,020. As that level has already had many tests and even a short breach, expect $15,000 to be tested rather on the back of that. Translated in performance, that would mean a 12% decline against the current trading price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance attempts to shore up investor confidence as Twitter buzzes with speculations of exchange’s insolvency
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trade volume, witnessed a spike in fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding its proof of reserves report published in the aftermath of the FTX collapse.
Litecoin mega whales scoop up LTC ahead of volatility-filled central bank decisions week
Litecoin accumulation by large wallet investors has picked up pace prior to central bank decisions on interest rates this week. LTC whales scooped up 2.95 million Litecoin tokens worth nearly $220 million since the first week of November 2022.
Terra co-founder Do Kwon flees to Serbia to avoid arrest, say Korean officials
Terra Labs founder Kwon Do-Hyung is in Serbia, as reported by a local media Chosun. The report says that Do Kwon avoids arrest by Korean officials who believe he has fled to Serbia.
Binance exchange is not compromised, CZ confirms, normal “market behavior”
Some altcoins listed on Binance, one of the top crypto exchanges by volume, experienced massive volatility. Some of these tokens rallied as much as 90% in a few minutes.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.