Bitcoin (BTC $26,645) may be in line for a 60% upside if a long-term chart feature stays intact.
In part of his latest analysis on June 8, popular trader Mikybull Crypto flagged encouraging signs on the BTC/USD weekly chart.
Weekly Bitcoin price chart keeps $40,000 on the table
With Bitcoin still wedged in a narrow trading range it entered almost three months ago, market participants have little to go on when it comes to short-term price targets.
Day-to-day performance has offered no decisive trend up or down, and $30,000 remains formidable resistance overhead.
“The market is still in the same position it has been the past few days. Don't get chopped up, place some bids at the extremes and wait,” trader Jelle suggested in advice now typical of the current market perspective.
Stay focussed on the higher timeframe direction.
For Mikybull Crypto, however, those higher timeframes point to some much more interesting price action around the corner.
The weekly chart, he argued, shows BTC/USD completing and now retesting an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.
This is the bullish counterpart to the standard head-and-shoulders pattern, which shows resistance being cemented and is typically followed by downside.
While daily timeframes have seen a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern materialize around April’s $31,000 local highs, the broader trend may yet play out in bulls’ favor.
“Bitcoin is flashing a text book inverse head and shoulders on the weekly TF. Price is currently retesting the Neckline after the breakout,” Mikybull Crypto explained.
As taught, if the range between the head and neckline is usually the sprint, we are anticipating another 60% rally on BTC.
That 60% “sprint” would place BTC/USD at around $40,000.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Mikybull Crypto/Twitter
Casting aside rangebound “expectations”
The $40,000 mark and the nearby area are, in fact, already a popular target for various traders.
Crypto Kaleo has continued to describe $40,000 as a “magnet” for the market, while Bitcoin price has preserved key support trend lines throughout the three-month range.
In a prediction this week, meanwhile, fellow trader and analyst Credible Crypto said that $40,000 would not form the ceiling for BTC in 2023.
“Expectations: ‘The Bitcoin halving is in April 2024. Expect $BTC to go sideways between 20-40k for about 12 months which is when we accumulate as much Bitcoin as we can. Once the halving hits, we start our next bull run to 100k+ into 2025. WAGMI,‘” he told followers.
Reality: BTC makes a new ATH in 2023 leaving the majority sidelined. Not everyone makes it.
