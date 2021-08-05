Bitcoin price back on track to $100,000 as BTC exchange outflows skyrocket

- The proportion of Bitcoin supply held by long-term holders continues to rise as more BTC is held dormant.
- BTC accumulation is on, and the market has seen one of the most significant outflows from cryptocurrency exchanges.
- JPMorgan Chase is pitching its private bank clients an in-house Bitcoin fund.
Previous bull markets were triggered when the Bitcoin supply held by long-term investors increased consecutively for months. BTC has built a base around $30,000, and the benchmark crypto is back on track for hitting $100,000 in 2021.
Exchange outflows indicate a bullish future trajectory for Bitcoin
$131 billion worth of Bitcoin moved recently; however, exchange deposits and withdrawals accounted for only 1% of the transferred BTC. Therefore, it is likely that an increase in over-the-counter (OTC) trades by institutional investors is responsible for the BTC transfers. OTC desks allow large investors and institutions to make direct trades without restrictions imposed by exchanges.
OTC deals do not impact short-term price movements since the trades do not go through exchanges. A surge in BTC transfers indicates rising institutional interest in Bitcoin, and from the macro outlook, it is bullish for the top crypto’s price.
The news of mega-bank JPMorgan launching its own in-house Bitcoin fund fuels the narrative of rising institutional demand for BTC. The multinational investment bank has partnered with New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) and started pitching private bank clients on a passive Bitcoin fund.
JPMorgan’s passively managed BTC fund does not have any investors yet, which may be set to change soon. The investment banking company has declined to comment.
Institutional investors’ bullish outlook is shared by long-term BTC holders, and increased exchange outflows signal accumulation.
One of the largest BTC outflows from exchanges was noted recently. Since long-term holders (LTH) are not known to hold their Bitcoin on exchanges, analysts assume that LTHs are accumulating BTC reserves.
Michaël van de Poppe, a full-time Bitcoin trader and analyst, recently tweeted
The market has seen one of the largest outflows from exchanges for #Bitcoin recently.— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 4, 2021
Long-term holders don't hold their #Bitcoin on exchanges -> not your keys, not your coins.
Given this data, you can assume that those have been accumulating recently and are filled. pic.twitter.com/PCvaumtypR
A dramatic increase in BTC exchange outflows is bullish for Bitcoin price in the short term. Bitcoin has built a base at $30,000, akin to $4,000 in the beginning of 2019. There are several parallels in metrics (like exchange flows) between the ongoing price rally and the one observed in 2020.
BTC price action is on track to climb toward $100,000 in 2021 based on the massive BTC outflows.
Disclaimer: FXStreet has reached out to JPMorgan Chase to get an official statement about the recent developments, but it has yet to hear back.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptocurrency markets make comeback as BTC bulls resurface
Bitcoin price taking a second attempt at an upswing to retest $42,451. Ethereum price has flipped a crucial resistance level at $2,640 into a support barrier. Ripple price lacks momentum and is close to testing a crucial demand zone extending from $0.623 to $0.671.
Ripple to keep headquarters in US despite lack of clarity around SEC crypto regulations
Although Ripple Labs continues to battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in the $1.3 billion lawsuit, the blockchain firm has reiterated its decision to keep its headquarters in San Francisco.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON has one last chance for 65% rally
SafeMoon price experienced a massive sell-off that has pushed it to slice through major support levels, jeopardizing its ability to move higher. Despite this, SAFEMOON currently sits above the last line of defense. A bounce from this area could result in a comeback.
Cardano price capped by stiff resistance as skepticism grows around smart contract launch
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next as it seems bound to advance further.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.