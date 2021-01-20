Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD regains $36,000 inside two-week-old triangle

- BTC/USD picks up bid inside a short-term symmetrical triangle.
- Sustained trading beyond key SMA, upbeat oscillators favor bulls.
BTC/USD rises to $36,158, up 0.55% intraday, during early Wednesday’s trading. The famous cryptocurrency pair recently reversed from $35,654 while staying inside a symmetrical triangle established since January 04.
Not only the recent recovery moves but the quote's successful trading above 200-bar SMA amid upbeat RSI and MACD also suggest the quote’s further upside.
As a result, BTC/USD buyers should keep their eyes on the triangle resistance, at $38,325 now, for fresh entry while targeting the latest record top near $42,000.
It should, however, be noted that the $50,000 round-figure will lure the bulls past-$42,000.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated triangle’s support, currently around $35,200, will trigger fresh declines to a 200-bar SMA level of $31,100.
Though, any further weakness past-$31,100 may not hesitate to challenge the $30,000 threshold and monthly low near $27,780.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|36183.99
|Today Daily Change
|262.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73%
|Today daily open
|35921.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|35619.26
|Daily SMA50
|27299.44
|Daily SMA100
|21148.24
|Daily SMA200
|15923
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|37860.2
|Previous Daily Low
|35899.42
|Previous Weekly High
|41444.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|30209.97
|Previous Monthly High
|29307.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|17578.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|36648.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|37111.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|35260.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|34599.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|33299.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|37221.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|38521.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|39182.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
