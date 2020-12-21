Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls have reasons to keep 24,000 on radar

- BTC/USD defies pullback from 24,300, recently bid from 23, 110.
- Bullish MACD, sustained break of key resistances favor bulls.
- Sellers need to break 19,500 for fresh entry.
BTC/USD prints 1.0% intraday gains while flashing 23,695 as a quote during early Monday. In doing so, the crypto major reverses the pullback moves from the latest record high of 24,300 while bouncing off 23,110 off-late.
Although overbought RSI conditions warn bulls, a sustained upside break of the 2017 peak, as well as an upward sloping trend line from June 2019, keeps the pair buyers hopeful.
As a result, BTC/USD bulls might not hesitate to eye the 30,000 psychological magnet as an immediate target ahead of moving on to the more strong fundamental hints of the 100,000 landmark.
Read: Bitcoin price at $100,000 is overly conservative, says on-chain analyst Willy Woo
On the contrary, any further pullbacks may eye for the 20,000 round-figure. Though, sellers will remain cautious until witnessing a downside break of the 19,500 mark, comprising late-November tops.
Overall, the BTC/USD is up for a long northward journey but intermediate corrections can’t be ruled out.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23686.91
|Today Daily Change
|210.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.90%
|Today daily open
|23476.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19917.55
|Daily SMA50
|17971.99
|Daily SMA100
|14708.72
|Daily SMA200
|12501.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24299.12
|Previous Daily Low
|23097.91
|Previous Weekly High
|23765.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|18725.2
|Previous Monthly High
|19864.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|13219.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23556.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23840.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22949.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22423.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21748.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24151.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24825.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25352.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.
Ethereum price faces practically no resistance towards $1,000, despite recent pullback
Ethereum price hit a new 2020-high at $676 on Binance as the entire cryptocurrency market gained almost $100 billion in market capitalization in less than 48 hours. The smart-contracts giant had a notable pullback towards $625 but remains fairly bullish.
XRP price must break this critical resistance before it jumps to $1
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.585, off the recent high reached at $0.66 on Thursday. The third-largest cryptocurrency gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and recovered the losses from the previous week.
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ develops reversal pattern, targeting $2
Tezos had a notable 10% rally in the past 48 hours, following Bitcoin’s price action, which has established a new all-time high. Unfortunately, Tezos price got rejected from a crucial resistance trendline and could be poised for a deeper pullback.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.