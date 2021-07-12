Bitcoin has limited potential as medium of exchange despite El Salvador BTC law, says JPMorgan

- Although El Salvador is opening up to Bitcoin and accepting crypto as legal tender, both the country and BTC could face challenges.
- According to JPMorgan, a large portion of the bellwether digital currency is held by wallets that have not made any transfers in the past year.
- The illiquidity of the largest crypto asset and the nature of the volume limits Bitcoin as a medium of exchange.
El Salvador’s move to make Bitcoin a legal tender could spell trouble for the Latin American country and the leading cryptocurrency, according to JPMorgan.
El Salvador Bitcoin legislation faces backlash
While El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s initial aim to declare Bitcoin as legal tender in the country was to lower the cost of sending remittances back to the country, the move has ignited debate of the advantages and the drawbacks of the new legislation.
A group from JPMorgan Chase & Co. recently highlighted that El Salvador’s adoption of the bellwether cryptocurrency could see challenges ahead.
Bitcoin trading volumes are usually over $40 billion to $50 billion daily. However, a large portion of BTC remains to be tied up in illiquid entities, with more than 90% not being moved in over a year.
According to Bloomberg, JPMorgan highlighted that there is a “significant and rising fraction of Bitcoin held by wallets with light turnover.” The investment bank further added that the illiquidity of the nature of BTC volume indicates a “potentially significant limitation” on the leading digital asset’s potential as a medium of exchange.
The Latin American country’s daily payment activity would represent roughly 4% of the recent on-chain transaction volume and more than 1% of the total value of Bitcoin that has been transferred in the past year.
Alongside the US dollar being the other legal tender in El Salvador, the high volatility of Bitcoin is another huge challenge in the country’s monetary system.
El Salvador proposed for the leading cryptocurrency to become legal tender in June, and the proposal was approved and the country is expecting Bitcoin to be adopted in early September.
The new legislation has faced opposing views, as the country’s opposition party has recently sued the government over the new law, stating that it was unconstitutional. According to a survey by the Salvadoran Chamber of Commerce, 80% of citizens in the country said that they would not agree to receive payments in Bitcoin.
In addition, the International Monetary Fund also raised concerns about the new crypto law, citing significant risks including macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that would require further analysis.
Bitcoin price lacks conviction
Bitcoin price has been ranging in a rising wedge pattern starting in mid-June, following a period of consolidation that started on May 19.
The rising wedge suggests a prevailing bearish outlook for the leading digital asset, with a measured move of a 20% decline to $27,424 if the pattern is robust. However, this move is unlikely as Bitcoin price would break below the demand zone that ranges from $30,052 to $32,289 and also the 2021 low of $28,120 before the steep drop could be materialized.
BTC/USDT 12-hour chart
Despite the sluggish volume, Bitcoin price is supported by the 50 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). Further, BTC sees further another line of defense given by the 38.2% Fibonacci extension level at $33,578 and the 27.2% Fibonacci extension level at $32,203.
Should buying pressure increase, the bulls can expect BTC to tag the 50% Fibonacci extension level at $35,052. Bitcoin price faces further challenges ahead on the upside, and therefore speculators should expect further consolidation before a stronger uptrend emerges.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price undid almost all of the gains from July 6, but the bulls came to the rescue. Now, SHIB is trading between two crucial levels and is trying to head higher.
Major South Korean bank sets up joint venture to offer cryptocurrency custody services
Given the growing demand for digital asset custody in South Korea, a leading bank has decided to foray into the cryptocurrency industry. Domestic firms are not allowed to store their crypto assets at exchanges and are left with the option of self-custody.
Ethereum price teases rising channel breakdown, eyes deeper losses below $2000
The ETH sellers remain in control starting out a fresh week. Ethereum weighs in Elon Musk’s tweet and Fed’s concerns on crypto assets. The no.2 coin at risk of a rising channel breakdown on the 12H chart.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Acceptance above this key level is critical to recapturing $35,000
Bitcoin is reversing the previous losses on Sunday. BTC price remains trapped between two key averages on the 4H chart. Bullish RSI suggests additional bullish potential, as $35,000 beckons.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.