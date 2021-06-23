El Salvador opposition party sues government over new Bitcoin legislation

- El Salvador’s opposition party sued the government over the new Bitcoin law, calling it unconstitutional.
- Many citizens have also indicated support of the opposition, citing that the new legislation did not consider the law’s harmful effects.
- A whopping 80% of citizens expressed that they did not want to receive payments in the leading cryptocurrency.
The deputy leader of El Salvador’s opposition party has recently filed a lawsuit against the new legislation making Bitcoin legal tender in the country.
Bitcoin law to ‘loot people’s pockets’
The Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMNL) deputy leader, Jamie Guevara, has filed a lawsuit to oppose the new Bitcoin law in El Salvador.
Guevara has been backed by a group of Salvadoran citizens who believe that the new Bitcoin legislation is unconstitutional. Together, the joined forces aim to argue the El Salvador Bitcoin law that would come into effect in the next few months.
A citizen named Oscar Artero said:
“I bring a lawsuit of unconstitutionality against the decree issued by the Bitcoin Law for being a decree lacking legality, lacking foundation, without considering the significance and harmful effects that such a law will cause to this country.”
El Salvador president Nayib Bukele brought forward the proposal allowing Bitcoin to become legal tender which was approved and set into legislation earlier this month.
Bukele believes that the leading cryptocurrency would support Salvadorans to quickly and cost-efficiently send remittances back to their home country. He further stated that Bitcoin would allow for more financial inclusivity.
Artero added:
“The Bitcoin Law is to loot people’s pockets; it is tax-exempt, they want to force us to trade.”
According to a local news outlet, Guevara and his colleagues are not the only ones who disagree with the new Bitcoin law. The Salvadoran Chamber of Commerce survey found that 80% of Salvadorans would not agree to receive payments in the bellwether cryptocurrency.
The strong opposition rides on the back of the country’s long history of significant corruption in public and private Salvadoran life. According to The Economist, El Salvador’s hybrid regime has led Latin American states to decline to authoritarianism in 2020.
While citizens remain in fear of further corruption, Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index rated El Salvador’s handling of corruption 36/100 last year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price humbled by 50% nose-dive, but DOGE may set a bear trap
Dogecoin price finally broke free of a complex, rounding consolidation on June 18, providing the catalyst for DOGE to fall 50% over five days at today’s low. DOGE closed yesterday with the largest daily decline ...
Three technical indicators suggest XRP price hit a market bottom
XRP price is down over 70% from the April high and 50% from the June 1 rebound high at the time of writing, creating a challenging price structure to extract meaningful gains on a sustainable basis.
Ethereum price may bounce 20%, as ETH strikes pivotal support
Ethereum price, like most altcoins, has fallen below the May 23 panic low as selling pressure gripped the cryptocurrency complex yesterday and earlier today. ETH now rests on the convergence of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon risk is still heavily tilted to the downside
MATIC price breakout from a symmetrical triangle on June 15 suggested a continuation of the relative strength versus the cryptocurrency market. However, the bullish price action quickly faded, rewarding Polygon investors with ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.