Bitcoin Price Analysis: Acceptance above this key level is critical to recapturing $35,000

- Bitcoin remains trapped between two key averages on the 4H chart.
- BTC price sees a minor bounce, closes in on the $34,000 barrier.
- Bullish RSI suggests additional bullish potential, as $35,000 beckons.
Bitcoin is reversing the previous losses on Sunday, as the bulls look to resume the recent recovery momentum from two-week lows of $32,114 reached on July 8.
On July 9, BTC bulls remained defiant to the warning issued by Tesla Inc.’s CEO Elon Musk, as the price staged an impressive bounce. Musk tweeted out that the transaction rate was "slow" and cost "high” for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
However, sellers continued to lurk above the $34,000 barrier, keeping the upside attempts in check. At the press time, BTC/USD is holding the higher ground around 33,800, up nearly 1% on a daily basis.
Bitcoin challenges key hurdle on the road to recovery
As observed on the four-hour chart, the BTC price is approaching a powerful resistance around $34,000, where the horizontal 50 and 100-Simple Moving Averages (SMA) coincide.
A four-hourly candlestick closing above that level could offer the much-needed boost to the BTC bulls, opening gates towards the downward-sloping 200-SMA at $34,989.
Up next, the July 4 top of $35,953 could guard the advances. The bullish potential is backed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which holds above the midline on the said time frame, currently at 52.59.
BTC/USD: Four-hour chart
On the flip side, if BTC price faces rejection at the $34,000 upside barrier, then the bears could knock off the rates towards the mildly bullish 21-SMA at $33,334.
That level intersects with the rising trendline support, connecting the recent higher lows.
The next significant downside target awaits at the two-week troughs of $32,114.
BTC/USD additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|33847.81
|Today Daily Change
|29.84
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|33817.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|33895.63
|Daily SMA50
|35779.01
|Daily SMA100
|45396.28
|Daily SMA200
|44196.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|34092.59
|Previous Daily Low
|32265.55
|Previous Weekly High
|35953.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|32114.92
|Previous Monthly High
|41324.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|28807.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|33394.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|32963.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|32691.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|31564.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|30864.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|34518.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|35219.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|36345.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Impending bear cross keeps the downside exposed
XRP price is trading almost unchanged on the day around $0.6200, alternating between gains and losses so far this Sunday. XRP price re-attempts 21-DMA barrier but bullish potential appears limited. Impending bear cross on the 4H chart keeps the sellers hopeful. The path of least resistance appears down despite the tepid bounce.
DOGE bears gathering strength to retest 200-DMA at $0.1732
Dogecoin price eyes a break below this key support on the daily chart. The critical 200-DMA support at $0.1732 remains on the sellers’ radars. DOGE bulls continue to face stiff resistance at the 21-DMA barrier.
Ethereum price teases rising channel breakdown, eyes deeper losses below $2000
The ETH sellers remain in control starting out a fresh week. Ethereum weighs in Elon Musk’s tweet and Fed’s concerns on crypto assets. The no.2 coin at risk of a rising channel breakdown on the 12H chart.
SafeMoon price rebounds but not out of the woods yet
SafeMoon price is attempting a recovery from two-week lows of $0.000002769 on Saturday, as the bears catch a breather after two straight days of declines. A symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 1D chart keeps the downside exposed.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.