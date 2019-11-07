Bitcoin Gold (BTG) rockets towards $9.5 resisting the bearish cryptocurrency market

- Bitcoin Gold spikes in gains to add over 5% on its value.
- Establishing a higher support will play a key role in the next assault on $10.
Bitcoin Gold is not only showing resilience to the prevailing bearish market but also posting incredible gains. Control across the market is in the hands of the bears where cryptos such as Ripple, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin are the most affected.
The bull among the bears, BTG is trading 5% higher on Thursday. It has corrected from an opening price of $9.0 to a high of $9.45. The bullish action forming an engulfing candle is still flexing muscles.
The Relative Strength Index has made a comeback into the levels above 70. As long as the RSI stays above this level, BTG will have the chance to establish a higher support in readiness for an attack on $10.
Meanwhile, in the event of a reversal, likely to be signaled by the RSI retreat towards 50, BTG could find support at $8.50, the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart and the 100 SMA slightly below $8.0. An ascending trendline is also in line to offer support
BTG/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
