Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has not been able to break the previous top for almost 5 weeks now. A bearish retracement is starting to get the upper hand. How deep can the pullback decline before finding key support?
Price Charts and Technical Analysis
Momentum usually runs out of steam when 5 to 6 candles fail to break the high. So if price action is unable to break the top by the end of the next trading week (by 2-4 October), then a bearish retracement is likely. In that case, an ABCDE triangle pattern (purple) is the dominant outlook for Bitcoin. The last swing is then a wave E (purple), which could last several months before it’s completed.
The wave E will probably find support at the Fibonacci retracement levels. The key support zones are the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci levels. Although wave Es in general are known for the fact that they stop at any spot. This also is aided by the long-term moving averages, which have acted as support before (blue boxes). A break below the 100% Fib invalidates (red x) the triangle pattern. A break below the local support (green box) confirms the downside (orange arrows) whereas an unexpected break above local resistance (orange box) could kick start an immediate breakout (dotted green arrows).
The daily chart saw price action behaving in a classical way. First a bounce at the 144 ema and then a respect for the 21 ema zone as resistance. Unless price action breaks above the top, the bears have the best odds at the moment to push price below the support (green box) and towards the Fibonacci support zones.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC downside capped at $9,700
BTC has flashed a buy signal in the 12-hour chart. Bitcoin has dropped from $11,085 to $10,265 over the last five days, falling below the symmetrical triangle formation in the process. This Wednesday, the price tumbled ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH rebound to $360 in the offing
Ethereum has been on an unstoppable breakdown following yet another rejection from levels around $390. While several support zones, including $380, $360 and $340 failed to hold during the downtrend ...
Tron Technical Analysis: TRX downside capped at $0.024
TRX is priced around $0.025 as the bears managed to eke out an advantage this Wednesday. Over the last three weeks, the price has dropped from $0.04 to $0.025, charting a 37.5% drop in valuation.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA flashes buy signal in 12-hour chart
This Monday, ADA/USD had a bearish breakout from the descending triangle pattern. Following that, the price had another significant fall this Wednesday, wherein the price ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.