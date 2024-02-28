Share:

Jim Cramer speculates on the possibility of an ETH ETF, inspired by the success of its BTC alternative.

Bitcoin ETFs set another record with trading volumes hitting $2.6 billion.

Amid an ongoing rally only halfway through Wednesday, Balchunas terms the situation a “craze”.

Overflows from the spot ETFs are spilling into futures ETFs and stocks, according to Balchunas.

Following the landmark approval of multiple spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on January 10, this has been the abounding theme in the cryptocurrency market. The lead crypto analyst at FXStreet attributed the narrative to the surge in Bitcoin price, which now stands about 50% higher since the investment product started trading.

Ethereum ETF could come soon

Acknowledging the ongoing frenzy in the cryptocurrency market, CNBC’s host of Mad Money, Jim Cramer, says an ETH ETF could come soon following the success of the Bitcoin ETFs.

Given the success of the bitcoin etf it's pretty obvious that an ethereum etf will soon bloom — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) February 28, 2024

While the assumption comes shortly after his rhetoric, “What has Bitcoin ever done for Bitcoin,” the main inspiration for Cramer’s remarks is the impressive numbers that BTC ETFs continue to record.

As detailed by ETF specialist Eric Balchunas, trading volumes have hit a new record with nine Bitcoin ETFs already breaking their all-time daily volume record of $2.6 billion. This is no mean feat, considering the numbers came only halfway through the trading day.

JEEZ: Only halfway through trading day and New Nine bitcoin ETFs have already broken their all time daily volume record w/ $2.6b. We got 4 btc ETFs in Top 20. $IBIT is #4 overall, it's gonna trade more today than in its first two wks combined. This is officially a craze. pic.twitter.com/Wqez1rKrCg — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) February 28, 2024

On a scale of one to three, Balchunas puts the current craze in the ETF market at a two, highlighting that “ARK was the last full blown ETF mania” in his opinion, meaning a three. Nevertheless, the ETF expert acknowledges that the numbers are absurd and very rare.

Over the years I've developed unofficial terms for ETF sht, eg when there's a grassroots explosion of activity and ETFs start to break loose like this, I start with frenzy, move on to craze, and last stop is mania, which is very rare. ARK was the last full blown ETF mania IMO. — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) February 28, 2024

Overflows from the spot ETF are spilling into futures ETFs like BITX, BITO and BITI, as well as stocks like MicroStrategy (MSTR), according to Balchunas.

James Seyffart, another ETF specialist with Bloomberg weigned in, “The Bitcoin ETFs are absolutely demolishing their prior trading volume record from day 1. We're at $6.28 billion and there's still 90 minutes left of trading.”

Ethereum ETF hopes grow

In January, Hester Pierce, one of the commissioners at the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), said that she hopes for a better approach toward possible spot ETH ETF. This was after an extensive back and forth between the regulatory body and the ETF issuers.

NEW: SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce tells me the SEC won't repeat the same mistakes with ETH ETFs after fumbling Bitcoin ETFs:



"That's not how we're going to do our approvals ... I think that kind of a lesson will certainly stick with us.pic.twitter.com/QNu52Gmr3H — Zack Guzmán (@zGuz) January 23, 2024

Specifically, Peirce hopes for “regular way considerations” to spot ETF products much like has been applied to other related products, without the need for court orders to deem the agency’s approach “arbitrary and capricious.” She had also articulated that spot BTC ETFs had met the requirements for approval much earlier and appreciated that people now have a cheaper and more efficient way of gaining access to BTC.

Cramer joins the likes of Valkyrie Fund CIO Steven McClurg, who said an ETH ETF launch would be unsurprising. Ekta Mourya, a reporter at FXStreet, highlighted last week that the Ethereum ETF race has intensified.. The report came after VanEck submitted a revised S-1A filing and ARK/21Shares filed a new 19b-4 for their Spot Ethereum ETFs.

The expected date for approval is May 2024 with a Bloomberg report from January 30 indicating that Standard Chartered is positive that the SEC will allow ETFs to hold Ether around that month (May). According to Standard Chartered, the asset managers will be the first to come up against the final deadline. Experts say to expect Ethereum price to hit a peak of $4,000 by the expected approval date.