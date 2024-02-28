Share:

Bitcoin hit $60,000 after more than two years below this level.

BTC liquidations have surpassed $277 million in the last 24 hours.

This massive rally in the pioneer cryptocurrency could be attributed to the spot ETF approval.

Bitcoin (BTC) price cleared the $60,000 psychological level in the early New York trading session on Wednesday and set up a local top at $61,172. This development puts BTC at a level last seen in November 2021, after a months-long rally that can be broadly attributed to the approval of the Bitcoin spot ETFs in the US.

Bitcoin reaches new yearly high

Bitcoin price has skyrocketed past the $60,000 mark for the first time since November 18, 2021. This move marks the end of an 832-day hiatus. The world's leading cryptocurrency surged nearly 16% in the past three days, reaching a peak of $60,800 on major exchanges before slightly sliding lower.

Speaking with FXStreet, crypto analyst Hansolar attributes Bitcoin’s retest of $60,000 to a combination of “strong spot flows” and “potential squeeze in the options market.”

The analyst further added that “the bitcoin options market, which is mostly made up of sophisticated institutional players (aka smart money), were betting on lower volatility before the break past $57,500 only to be caught off-guard by the persistent spot from Coinbase and the Korean market.”

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

According to CoinGlass data, the Monday and Tuesday rallies in Bitcoin price have caused nearly $250 million positions to face liquidations.

BTC Liquidations

Bitcoin’s Open Interest (OI), which is the total number of BTC positions open at a given point in time, has hit $26.72 billion after being on an uptrend since September 2023.

BTC Open Interest

As Bitcoin price trades around $60,400, analysts are cautiously optimistic about the future of Bitcoin, with some predicting a potential for a further rise towards its all-time high of $69,138, which was also reached in November 2021. However, others warn about potential correction and urge investors to exercise caution.