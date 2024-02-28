Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price could extend its gains after breaching the $63,000 milestone. This is because of expected increased demands as BTC supply on over-the-counter (OTC) desks run out, and will likely influence institutions to buy the asset from public exchanges.

Also Read: Bitcoin tags $60,000 for the first time in more than two years

Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs What is circulating supply? The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains. What is market capitalization? Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600. What is trading volume? Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency. What is funding rate? Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.

Bitcoin OTC desk supply at a six-year low

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to record an impressive rally this week, breaking past two milestones, the $55,000 level on Tuesday and the $60,000 psychological level on Wednesday. The latest move has seen almost $300 million in total liquidations.

With the surge, on-chain market intelligence firm Glassnode revealed plummeting levels of BTC supply over the counter (OTC), which could compel institutions to buy Bitcoin from public exchanges. The ensuing demand pressure could send Bitcoin price above $61,000.

#Bitcoin probability of reaching $61K is high given the supply constraint on the OTC desk.



OTC desk supply is at its lowest level in 6 years which will push to buy $BTC at the public exchange.



Institutions are here for real folks! pic.twitter.com/eV4hsZOKSW — Mikybull Crypto (@MikybullCrypto) February 28, 2024

Capital inflows from institutions remain the key driver as the wealth management industry seeks exposure via ETFs. As reported on Wednesday, the allure of BTC ETFs has surpassed that of Gold, according to Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, who noted that there is a decent chance that the assets under management (AUM) for Bitcoin ETFs could surpass those of Gold ETFs in less than two years.

Gold's Pain is Bitcoin ETFs' Gain in Store of Value Smackdown.. new from me on how gold being in the gutter is like the cherry on top for bitcoin fans who just got to witness the biggest ETF launch ever. Decent chance bitcoin ETFs pass gold ETFs in aum in less than 2yrs w… pic.twitter.com/rXJra1dyhF — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) February 26, 2024

With the week recording explosive price action accentuated by strong capital inflows, the Bitcoin realized cap has experienced a near full recovery, increasing to a value of $467.2 billion. The current value is just 0.22% below the $468.3 billion peak, based on Glassnode data.

Amid the epic surge in Bitcoin price, one online analyst on X, @DaanCrypto, observed, “Bitcoin [price] has not seen a correction of more than 5%” for over a month. That is since its move above the $38,500. This shows resolve among the bulls, with investors keeping their profit-booking appetite in check.”

Bitcoin price outlook as BTC depletes over-the-counter holdings

Bitcoin price remains above the $63,000 psychological level with the potential for extended gains amid rising momentum. The odds of BTC reclaiming its $69,000 peak recorded on November 10, 2021, remain likely as BTC halving is fast approaching.

For a shot at challenging the $69,000 all-time high, Bitcoin price must break and close above $63,329, the midline of the supply zone extending from $62,905 to $65,664. As it stands, Bitcoin price is just about 10% below its peak price.

From a technical standpoint, the odds still favor the upside despite elevated risk levels of a correction seen by the overbought status indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The Spent Profit Output Ratio (SOPR) above 1 shows that the owners of the spent outputs are in profit at the time of the transaction.

The RSI inclination to the north signifies rising momentum, empowered by the strong presence of bulls in the market. This is seen with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Awesome Oscillator (AO), which remain in positive territory, accentuating the bullish thesis.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, the RSI position above 70 shows that BTC is already massively overbought and at high risk of a correction, especially with the SOPR position above the 1 threshold.

If the bears seize the market, Bitcoin price could retest the $55,000 milestone or extend to the $50,000 threshold.